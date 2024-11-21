The Galaxy S24+ is a real gem waiting to be snatched up at $200 off on Black Friday
The time has come to welcome yet another holiday shopping season. Black Friday phone discounts are awesome this year, and one of them helps you score 18% off the 512GB Galaxy S24+. That brings the well-liked Android phone under the $920 mark just in time for the big sales event!
At least for the time being, this is one of the hottest Black Friday Galaxy phone bargains. It brings the flagship handset with loads of horsepower at much more reasonable prices. So, if you've wanted to try out Galaxy AI for yourself and enjoy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy performance without breaking the bank, this is one lovely option.
Another impressive thing about this Android phone is the long software support. Unlike the best Motorola models, this bad boy gets seven years of regular OS and software patches. In other words, you get Android 15, Android 16 and every other version until 2031.
Promising incredible value for money, the S24+ delivers style, exceptional performance, and stunning camera capabilities. Its display is equally attractive, measuring 6.7 inches and using the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. You get gorgeous pitch blacks and vibrant colors—a real joy for the eye. Indeed, this buddy's display is stunning even with the lack of Corning Gorilla Armor, featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
On the camera front, the high-end device boasts a similar camera spec to the Galaxy S23+. On the rear, it features a 50 + 12 + 10 MP system, while the front side has a 12 MP selfie unit. Think twice if you believe photos turn out just like on last year's model, though. Quite the opposite—night shots are super detailed, even with very little light, and daytime photos no longer look far too oversaturated.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S24+ is no slouch at taking photos and handling various tasks. It's easily one of the best Android models and certainly looks far more impressive at $200 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.
