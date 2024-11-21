Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The Galaxy S24+ is a real gem waiting to be snatched up at $200 off on Black Friday

Galaxy S24+ is placed on a wooden table against a pile of books and showcases its rear camera module.
The time has come to welcome yet another holiday shopping season. Black Friday phone discounts are awesome this year, and one of them helps you score 18% off the 512GB Galaxy S24+. That brings the well-liked Android phone under the $920 mark just in time for the big sales event!

Save $200 on the Galaxy S24+ this Black Friday

Black Friday's awesome Amazon sale lets you snag the Galaxy S24+ for $200 off its usual price. This is the 512GB model, but you can get the same discount on the 256GB version. This puppy promises great photos, fantastic performance, and decent battery life. Get yours and save $200.
$200 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+ 256GB at the Samsung Store: save $275

Save $275 in instant savings with this Samsung Store Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24+. If you have a device you're willing to trade in, you can also save up to $650.
$275 off (28%)
$724 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

At least for the time being, this is one of the hottest Black Friday Galaxy phone bargains. It brings the flagship handset with loads of horsepower at much more reasonable prices. So, if you've wanted to try out Galaxy AI for yourself and enjoy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy performance without breaking the bank, this is one lovely option.

Promising incredible value for money, the S24+ delivers style, exceptional performance, and stunning camera capabilities. Its display is equally attractive, measuring 6.7 inches and using the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. You get gorgeous pitch blacks and vibrant colors—a real joy for the eye. Indeed, this buddy's display is stunning even with the lack of Corning Gorilla Armor, featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

On the camera front, the high-end device boasts a similar camera spec to the Galaxy S23+. On the rear, it features a 50 + 12 + 10 MP system, while the front side has a 12 MP selfie unit. Think twice if you believe photos turn out just like on last year's model, though. Quite the opposite—night shots are super detailed, even with very little light, and daytime photos no longer look far too oversaturated.

Another impressive thing about this Android phone is the long software support. Unlike the best Motorola models, this bad boy gets seven years of regular OS and software patches. In other words, you get Android 15, Android 16 and every other version until 2031.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S24+ is no slouch at taking photos and handling various tasks. It's easily one of the best Android models and certainly looks far more impressive at $200 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

