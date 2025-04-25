Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality

Nothing Ear (2). | Image credit — PhoneArena









But now, a new report has rounded up the complaints , and they all come from places like Reddit and X, which are full of similar stories suggesting something's not quite right with how these things are put together. User after user describes the same thing: the two plastic halves of their earbuds start separating. And it's not just one or two unlucky folks; it seems to be happening to both the original Ear (1) and the newer Ear (2).

One writer at Android Authority even shared their own saga – one Ear (2) bud split after six months, the other followed suit later. Glue didn't cut it, so tape became the fix. Others who tried glue mentioned messing up the mics or sound quality, so maybe don't try that at home.



The models referenced are the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (2). We don't know yet if the newest "Nothing Ear" (the 2024 version without a number) has the same problem. They look pretty similar, but maybe Nothing beefed up the glue or tweaked the design. Funnily enough, I have the Nothing Ear (a) and, though they are supposed to be the most budget ones, they are as sturdy as can be — at least that has been my experience.





As mentioned by the source, part of the problem could be the squeeze controls on the stems, as users have to be constantly pinching. This action might be putting pressure right where the two halves meet, especially if the bond isn't super strong.



For a company that focus so highly on design, having your products physically fall apart isn't a great look. Keeping fans happy means making stuff that doesn't just look good, but actually holds up to daily use. Let's hope Nothing is listening and can remedy the situation, if they haven't already done so with their newer earbuds — including the (a) series.