Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality

If you own a pair of Nothing's distinct-looking earbuds, you might want to handle them with care. Reports are piling up suggesting the Nothing Ear (1) and Ear (2) models seem to be having trouble keeping it together, literally. The problem? The plastic shells that make up the earbud body are splitting apart for numerous users, making owners wonder just how long they're built to last.

Nothing popped up a few years back, making a name for itself with transparent gadgets and a mission to shake things up. Led by Carl Pei (you might remember him from OnePlus), the company launched phones and audio gear aiming to be different. The Ear series earbuds definitely stood out with their clear casings, good sound, and neat features, giving the big guys like Apple, Samsung, and Google a run for their money without emptying your wallet. The Ear (2) especially got nods for being comfy and sounding great for the price.

But now, a new report has rounded up the complaints, and they all come from places like Reddit and X, which are full of similar stories suggesting something's not quite right with how these things are put together. User after user describes the same thing: the two plastic halves of their earbuds start separating. And it's not just one or two unlucky folks; it seems to be happening to both the original Ear (1) and the newer Ear (2).


One writer at Android Authority even shared their own saga – one Ear (2) bud split after six months, the other followed suit later. Glue didn't cut it, so tape became the fix. Others who tried glue mentioned messing up the mics or sound quality, so maybe don't try that at home.

The models referenced are the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (2). We don't know yet if the newest "Nothing Ear" (the 2024 version without a number) has the same problem. They look pretty similar, but maybe Nothing beefed up the glue or tweaked the design. Funnily enough, I have the Nothing Ear (a) and, though they are supposed to be the most budget ones, they are as sturdy as can be — at least that has been my experience.

As mentioned by the source, part of the problem could be the squeeze controls on the stems, as users have to be constantly pinching. This action might be putting pressure right where the two halves meet, especially if the bond isn't super strong.

For a company that focus so highly on design, having your products physically fall apart isn't a great look. Keeping fans happy means making stuff that doesn't just look good, but actually holds up to daily use. Let's hope Nothing is listening and can remedy the situation, if they haven't already done so with their newer earbuds — including the (a) series.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
