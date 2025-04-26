Turn your new 2025 Razr into a BlackBerry (sort of)

The first phone I owned with a physical QWERTY keyboard was LG and Verizon 's attempt to turn the excitement of the original iPhone into sales. This was the LG Voyager, a clamshell feature phone with a resistive touchscreen that was laggy. It didn't come close to the smooth capacitive touchscreen on the iPhone although it did have a tremendous QWERTY keyboard. Ironically, the only BlackBerry I owned was probably one of the worst phones ever released, the BlackBerry Storm 9530.





Owning the Storm was ironic because it was the first 'Berry to come sans a physical keyboard. Instead, it came with the SurePress display that was supposed to mimic the feel of pressing on a physical keyboard. BlackBerry made a huge production error with the original model which limited the responsiveness of the keyboard. By the time the second-generation came out the issue was fixed and the Storm 2 was a solid device. However, it was already too late for BlackBerry as the Motorola DROID helped Android become the main challenger to iOS and the iPhone.



Even though I never had issues typing with my virtual Android or iPhone keyboards, I always liked the idea of typing on a physical keyboard. My Motorola DROID had a unsatisfactory QWERTY with keys that were too flat and had no travel. The best physical QWERTY on any Android phone I owned was the one on the DROID 4. But physical QWERTY keyboards were soon all gone and when American Idol's Ryan Secrest developed the Typo keyboard case for the iPhone, he copied the design for the keyboard from the BlackBerry Q10 which kept lawyers fed for a few months as the Typo was sued out of existence.











So when I had the opportunity last year to purchase the Clicks keyboard case for my iPhone 15 Pro Max , I jumped at the chance. Now, months later, the case still adorns my iPhone.







Before we get to pricing, we should point out that with Clicks for Razr, you are in essence moving the QWERTY off of the external display giving you more room to do what you want with the screen.







The QWERTY includes a backlight and there are special keys that help you navigate around your device quickly. Honestly, I've had my Clicks case on my iPhone 15 Pro Max for nearly every minute since I first put it on. And you can always get back to the virtual QWERTY on your phone if you need to access it.







If you know someone for whom you're buying a graduation present for, a Clicks case would seem to be a great gift. It also would probably help you score some brownie points with your Mom and/or Dad for Mother's Day and Father's Day.

