Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Turn your new 2025 Razr into a BlackBerry (sort of)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Motorola
A new 2025 Motorola Razr foldable sits opened on a desk.
The first phone I owned with a physical QWERTY keyboard was LG and Verizon's attempt to turn the excitement of the original iPhone into sales. This was the LG Voyager, a clamshell feature phone with a resistive touchscreen that was laggy. It didn't come close to the smooth capacitive touchscreen on the iPhone although it did have a tremendous QWERTY keyboard. Ironically, the only BlackBerry I owned was probably one of the worst phones ever released, the BlackBerry Storm 9530.

Owning the Storm was ironic because it was the first 'Berry to come sans a physical keyboard. Instead, it came with the SurePress display that was supposed to mimic the feel of pressing on a physical keyboard. BlackBerry made a huge production error with the original model which limited the responsiveness of the keyboard. By the time the second-generation came out the issue was fixed and the Storm 2 was a solid device. However, it was already too late for BlackBerry as the Motorola DROID helped Android become the main challenger to iOS and the iPhone.

Even though I never had issues typing with my virtual Android or iPhone keyboards, I always liked the idea of typing on a physical keyboard. My Motorola DROID had a unsatisfactory QWERTY with keys that were too flat and had no travel. The best physical QWERTY on any Android phone I owned was the one on the DROID 4. But physical QWERTY keyboards were soon all gone and when American Idol's Ryan Secrest developed the Typo keyboard case for the iPhone, he copied the design for the keyboard from the BlackBerry Q10 which kept lawyers fed for a few months as the Typo was sued out of existence. 

So when I had the opportunity last year to purchase the Clicks keyboard case for my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I jumped at the chance. Now, months later, the case still adorns my iPhone.

Video Thumbnail


This past February, the guys behind Clicks (Kevin Michaluk from "CrackBerry" fame and Michael Fisher aka Mr. Mobile) expanded the line to include certain Android models like the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, the Galaxy S25, and the Razr+ (2024).

Recommended Stories
With the recent unveiling of three new Motorola Razr models for 2025, Clicks has started taking pre-orders for the Clicks keyboard case made for each of the three new phones, the Razr (2025) which is also known outside of the US as the Razr 60, the Razr Plus (2025), and the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) which beyond US borders is known as the Razr 60 Ultra. The price for each one is $139 and pre-orders are expected to start shipping in early May. Only one color is available via the website right now, Onyx.

Before we get to pricing, we should point out that with Clicks for Razr, you are in essence moving the QWERTY off of the external display giving you more room to do what you want with the screen.

The QWERTY includes a backlight and there are special keys that help you navigate around your device quickly. Honestly, I've had my Clicks case on my iPhone 15 Pro Max for nearly every minute since I first put it on. And you can always get back to the virtual QWERTY on your phone if you need to access it.

If you know someone for whom you're buying a graduation present for, a Clicks case would seem to be a great gift. It also would probably help you score some brownie points with your Mom and/or Dad for Mother's Day and Father's Day.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Samsung’s Galaxy A series is getting serious competition from lesser-known brands
Samsung’s Galaxy A series is getting serious competition from lesser-known brands
Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs
Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
T-Mobile is giving Pixel users major FOMO
T-Mobile is giving Pixel users major FOMO
Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome
Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless