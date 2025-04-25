Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs

Even though we are amid a tariff pause, that doesn't mean that US companies aren't working hard to shake up their supply chain in an effort to get out from under the baseline tariffs (roughly 10% across the board) that are still in play, the original reciprocal tariffs that might come back after the 90-day pause , and the semiconductor tariff that is supposed to be announced soon.









Google To that end, the search giant was reportedly talking with its manufacturing partners Foxconn and Dixon Technologies about relocating some Pixel production to India.also spoke with some of its suppliers about having components made in India such as chargers, fingerprint sensors, batteries, and enclosures. Currently, most of the components used to build the Pixel variants made in India are imported into the country.









That's due to the 46% reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese exports heading to America that are currently on pause. The reciprocal tariff on US imports from India, also on pause, is 26%. That 20 percentage point difference means that if the reciprocal tariffs are reinstated, Google would have to pay higher import taxes on Pixel units made in Vietnam and shipped into the United States than those phones made in India and delivered to the US.





Google, like any US company paying tariffs after importing goods from overseas, could decide to keep its profit margins steady by passing some of the tax increase onto consumers in the form of a price hike.



Recommended Stories