Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile is giving Pixel users major FOMO

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service Google Pixel
T-Mobile 5G Advanced smartphone support
T-Mobile's 5G Advanced network is live across the US but that doesn't mean anything for you unless you have a compatible smartphone.

5G Advanced is a new set of network capabilities that push 5G to its full potential and make new use cases possible. It could be a while before AT&T and Verizon deploy similar upgrades, as unlike T-Mobile, they did not begin 5G rollout with Standalone (SA) architecture which is a prerequisite for 5G Advanced.

5G Advanced will bring a lot of enhancements to the table, including faster speeds, lower delays, greater efficiency, and improved capacity.

These improvements will elevate Extended Reality (XR), cloud gaming, and online conferencing experience and make location services more accurate.

The 5G Advanced standard is based on Release 18, the latest network standard specifications developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a telecommunications standards development entity.



Your phone will only support 5G Advanced if it has a Release 18-compliant modem. Silicon vendors like Qualcomm and MediaTek implemented the specification before the rollout, so most recent flagships support it.

As Android Authority reminds us, this leaves out the Pixel 9. That's because while the modems in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite that power recent Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem inside the iPhone 16, the Pixel 9's Exynos 5400 modem doesn't support the Release 18 standard.

Of course, it's entirely possible that the Exynos modem unofficially supports Release 18, but that just sounds like wishful thinking.

This means that Pixel users will have massive FOMO (Fear of missing out) as their handsets will not be able to experience the improvements 5G Advanced will bring. What's more, Google's next flagship, the Pixel 10, may also not fully support 5G Advanced, as it's rumored MediaTek's T900 modem will use the 3GPP Release 17 5G spec.

That's not necessarily a downer, considering the 5G upgrade targets cutting-edge use cases such as Extended Reality (XR) and cloud gaming.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome
Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome
By replaying an ad run last year, Apple warns iPhone users to stop using an app made by a rival
By replaying an ad run last year, Apple warns iPhone users to stop using an app made by a rival
Motorola phones are the first to bring this unique AI feature to consumers
Motorola phones are the first to bring this unique AI feature to consumers
T-Mobile may have beat rivals on adding customers, but it is still not pleasing Wall Street
T-Mobile may have beat rivals on adding customers, but it is still not pleasing Wall Street
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless