Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The quality JBL Flip 6 hits its best price of 2025, but only for a short while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A JBL Flip 6 speaker near the sea, with sand and waves visible in the background.
In case you missed it, Woot has a pretty awesome deal on the popular JBL Charge 5. But this isn't the only deeply discounted JBL portable speaker the merchant has to offer. You can also save a hefty 38% on the Flip 6, another well-liked music companion.

The JBL Flip 6 is 38% off at Woot

$79 95
$129 95
$50 off (38%)
The JBL Flip 6 is a high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with an IP67 rating, top audio quality and compact design. It's a super popular choice for music lovers, plus it's back to its best price at Woot after a huge 38% discount. This is a limited time deal.
Buy at Woot

The JBL Flip 6 is 23% off at Amazon

$30 off (23%)
While the JBL Flip 6 is a superb choice at its Woot price, the unit ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. If that's a dealbreaker for you, get the model at Amazon. Over here, you can save 23% across all available colorways.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the $129.95 speaker is down to $79.95 — its lowest price to date. You might recall that Amazon had the same deal during the Black Friday campaign. However, it hasn't returned this year, neither have Walmart and Best Buy matched this major bargain in 2025. Even Woot didn't... until now.

There's just one catch: the Flip 6 only arrives with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Not a dealbreaker? In that case, hurry up and save, as the merchant will only keep up the sale for five more days or until sold out.

And if you'd prefer this speaker with a full manufacturer's warranty, consider Amazon. Over there, you can find it for $30 off its original price across all colorways, but only for a limited time.

The JBL Flip 6 is compact and durable enough to accompany you on outdoor adventures, plus it packs excellent water and dust resistance. But that's not all — it's loud enough for small groups of people, offering respectable bass and crisp vocals. If you want to turn up the heat, you can connect it to other compatible speakers using the PartyBoost feature.

As for battery life, this portable speaker delivers up to 12 hours of playtime per charge. Listening at higher volumes can diminish the overall playtime, but most users should still find it a pretty good choice.

Ultimately, the JBL Flip 6 remains among the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can find. Its compact design and quality audio make it an ideal companion for various activities. Get yours at Woot and save!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
142 stories
25 Apr, 2025
The quality JBL Flip 6 hits its best price of 2025, but only for a short while
23 Apr, 2025
The popular JBL Charge 5 plunges to a crazy-low price, but not for long
15 Apr, 2025
Best Buy's exclusive JBL Xtreme 3 deal is back, but it might not last long
10 Apr, 2025
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
08 Apr, 2025
This compact Marshall speaker just dropped to its best price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless