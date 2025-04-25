The quality JBL Flip 6 hits its best price of 2025, but only for a short while
In case you missed it, Woot has a pretty awesome deal on the popular JBL Charge 5. But this isn't the only deeply discounted JBL portable speaker the merchant has to offer. You can also save a hefty 38% on the Flip 6, another well-liked music companion.
For context, the $129.95 speaker is down to $79.95 — its lowest price to date. You might recall that Amazon had the same deal during the Black Friday campaign. However, it hasn't returned this year, neither have Walmart and Best Buy matched this major bargain in 2025. Even Woot didn't... until now.
And if you'd prefer this speaker with a full manufacturer's warranty, consider Amazon. Over there, you can find it for $30 off its original price across all colorways, but only for a limited time.
As for battery life, this portable speaker delivers up to 12 hours of playtime per charge. Listening at higher volumes can diminish the overall playtime, but most users should still find it a pretty good choice.
Ultimately, the JBL Flip 6 remains among the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can find. Its compact design and quality audio make it an ideal companion for various activities. Get yours at Woot and save!
There's just one catch: the Flip 6 only arrives with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Not a dealbreaker? In that case, hurry up and save, as the merchant will only keep up the sale for five more days or until sold out.
The JBL Flip 6 is compact and durable enough to accompany you on outdoor adventures, plus it packs excellent water and dust resistance. But that's not all — it's loud enough for small groups of people, offering respectable bass and crisp vocals. If you want to turn up the heat, you can connect it to other compatible speakers using the PartyBoost feature.
