Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung’s Galaxy A series is getting serious competition from lesser-known brands

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Realme 14T
It’s hard to argue that Apple and Samsung are the most popular brands in the world, but that doesn’t mean they’re also the most successful in every country. One of the companies that are just as popular in China as two mentioned is Realme.

Although Realme’s phones aren’t exclusively available in China, their prices are very different in other markets. Earlier this week, Realme introduced a brand-new mid-range smartphone that completely outclasses any similar Galaxy A series phone in the same price range.

Realme 14T will be making its debut in India on April 30. The phone comes in three different colors – Obsidian Black, Surf Green, and Lightning Purple, and costs as low as $210 (Rs 18,000).

This is an incredibly good deal for customers in the market for a mid-range Android smartphone. For starters, Realme 14T sports a more than decent 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2,100 nits peak brightness.

Realme 14T is missing two things to be one of the best mid-range phones in its price range | Image credit: Realme

One of the few downsides is that it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a chipset that was released about a year ago and already received a follow-up, the Dimensity 6400. The chip is paired with 8/128 GB or 8/256 GB, depending on the model.

The dual camera (50 MP main + 2 MP depth) might seem subpar on paper, but it’s actually standard for this price segment. That said, if you’re not too happy about the camera and chipset, you can definitely go for Nothing’s CMF Phone (1), which comes with a newer processor and a better camera.

Moving on to another selling point of Realme’s newly introduced phone, the 14T is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging speeds and should offer 3.8 hours of calls with a 5-minute charge.

Other highlights of the phone include an optical fingerprint sensor, IP68 and IP69 certification for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speaker, 16-megapixel selfie snapper (Sony IMX480), 5G support, and Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Turn your new 2025 Razr into a BlackBerry (sort of)
Turn your new 2025 Razr into a BlackBerry (sort of)
Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs
Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
T-Mobile is giving Pixel users major FOMO
T-Mobile is giving Pixel users major FOMO
Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome
Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless