Samsung’s Galaxy A series is getting serious competition from lesser-known brands
It’s hard to argue that Apple and Samsung are the most popular brands in the world, but that doesn’t mean they’re also the most successful in every country. One of the companies that are just as popular in China as two mentioned is Realme.
Although Realme’s phones aren’t exclusively available in China, their prices are very different in other markets. Earlier this week, Realme introduced a brand-new mid-range smartphone that completely outclasses any similar Galaxy A series phone in the same price range.
This is an incredibly good deal for customers in the market for a mid-range Android smartphone. For starters, Realme 14T sports a more than decent 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2,100 nits peak brightness.
One of the few downsides is that it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a chipset that was released about a year ago and already received a follow-up, the Dimensity 6400. The chip is paired with 8/128 GB or 8/256 GB, depending on the model.
Moving on to another selling point of Realme’s newly introduced phone, the 14T is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging speeds and should offer 3.8 hours of calls with a 5-minute charge.
Other highlights of the phone include an optical fingerprint sensor, IP68 and IP69 certification for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speaker, 16-megapixel selfie snapper (Sony IMX480), 5G support, and Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.
Realme 14T will be making its debut in India on April 30. The phone comes in three different colors – Obsidian Black, Surf Green, and Lightning Purple, and costs as low as $210 (Rs 18,000).
Realme 14T is missing two things to be one of the best mid-range phones in its price range | Image credit: Realme
The dual camera (50 MP main + 2 MP depth) might seem subpar on paper, but it’s actually standard for this price segment. That said, if you’re not too happy about the camera and chipset, you can definitely go for Nothing’s CMF Phone (1), which comes with a newer processor and a better camera.
