After a massive $100 discount, Best Buy makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a true must-have

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have been replaced by the new shiny Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but they are still worth every single penny. Moreover, Best Buy is currently offering them at a sweet $100 discount, making them an even bigger bang for your buck.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $100 at Best Buy!

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are now on sale for $100 off their price at Best Buy and can be yours for just $129.99. The earbuds offer top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and deliver good battery life. They are a true bargain at this price, so act fast and save now!
$100 off (43%)
$129 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy


Yep, that's right! You can now snag Samsung's ex-flagship earbuds for $100 off and pay only $129.99, instead of $229.99. This offer is even better than the $90 discount Amazon offered at the end of October. We don't know how long it'll stay up for grabs, though. That's why we suggest you take advantage of this promo fast, as you can't really go wrong with these fellas.

Ranking among the best earbuds on the market, they deliver a loud and clear sound. Moreover, they pack a strong bass and come with top-notch ANC, allowing you to blast your songs without distracting noises from the outside world.

In addition to their awesome sound capabilities, they’re also perfect for the gym. Boasting an impressive IPX7 water resistance rating, they can be submerged in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes, making them tough enough to withstand even the most intense workouts.

Their battery life is also on point. On their own, they offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. With the charging case, they provide up to 18 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 29 hours with it turned off.

As you can see, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still worth going for. Furthermore, they are a true temptation while on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. So, don't hesitate! Save big now while the offer lasts.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

