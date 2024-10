Get the Galaxy S24+ at tasty discount on Amazon and level up your phone game

Galaxy S24+ 256GB, Onyx Black: Save $119! Snag the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a lovely $119 discount on Amazon. The phone offers top-notch performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain right now. Act fast and save today! $119 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24+ 512GB, Onyx Black: Save $191! The Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage is also on sale right now and can be yours for $191 off its price. We don't know how long the offer will last, so act fast and take advantage of it as soon as possible $191 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new top-tier phone, you'll be pleased to learn that the high-end Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is discounted by $119 on Amazon right now. With this price cut, you can snag one for less than $890. In case you need more space, you can go for the 512GB model instead, which is also discounted and available for $191 off its price.Truth be told, we've seen better deals on the Jumbo version of the Galaxy S24 . For instance, its 256GB variant was discounted by $250, while the 512GB model enjoyed a $300 markdown for October Prime Day . Yet, the current discounts of $119 and $191 are pretty significant, especially considering they let you snag one of the best phones on the market for much less than usual.Being part of Samsung 's latest and greatest Galaxy S lineup, the+ boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. This allows it to handle demanding tasks and games with ease.In addition, it boasts a 50MP main camera unit and 12MP snapper for selfies, and we were impressed by the pictures it takes. The photos turn out looking natural, with softer details and without any excessive over-sharpening.We were surprised to see that the smaller 4,900 mAh battery in the+ outperforms the 5,000 mAh power cell in the Galaxy S24 Ultra , delivering better battery life.During our tests, the+ offered up to 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing, surpassing the 20 hours and 6 minutes time of Samsung's current flagship. It's a similar story with our video streaming test, where the+ delivered 8 hours and 20 minutes of usage, while thelasted two minutes less.With its great performance, awesome camera capabilities, and impressive battery life, we think that the+ is a premium phone that offers more than enough to justify its price. And right now you have the chance to snatch it at a sweet discount. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of this deal and level up your smartphone game today!