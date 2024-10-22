Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Get the Galaxy S24+ at tasty discount on Amazon and level up your phone game

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A purple Galaxy S24+ standing upright on a stack of books, with a plant in a pot visible to the right.
If you're in the market for a new top-tier phone, you'll be pleased to learn that the high-end Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is discounted by $119 on Amazon right now. With this price cut, you can snag one for less than $890. In case you need more space, you can go for the 512GB model instead, which is also discounted and available for $191 off its price.

Galaxy S24+ 256GB, Onyx Black: Save $119!

Snag the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a lovely $119 discount on Amazon. The phone offers top-notch performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain right now. Act fast and save today!
$119 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+ 512GB, Onyx Black: Save $191!

The Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage is also on sale right now and can be yours for $191 off its price. We don't know how long the offer will last, so act fast and take advantage of it as soon as possible
$191 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


Truth be told, we've seen better deals on the Jumbo version of the Galaxy S24. For instance, its 256GB variant was discounted by $250, while the 512GB model enjoyed a $300 markdown for October Prime Day. Yet, the current discounts of $119 and $191 are pretty significant, especially considering they let you snag one of the best phones on the market for much less than usual.

Being part of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S lineup, the Galaxy S24+ boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. This allows it to handle demanding tasks and games with ease.

In addition, it boasts a 50MP main camera unit and 12MP snapper for selfies, and we were impressed by the pictures it takes. The photos turn out looking natural, with softer details and without any excessive over-sharpening.

We were surprised to see that the smaller 4,900 mAh battery in the Galaxy S24+ outperforms the 5,000 mAh power cell in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, delivering better battery life.

During our tests, the Galaxy S24+ offered up to 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing, surpassing the 20 hours and 6 minutes time of Samsung's current flagship. It's a similar story with our video streaming test, where the Galaxy S24+ delivered 8 hours and 20 minutes of usage, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted two minutes less.

With its great performance, awesome camera capabilities, and impressive battery life, we think that the Galaxy S24+ is a premium phone that offers more than enough to justify its price. And right now you have the chance to snatch it at a sweet discount. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to take advantage of this deal and level up your smartphone game today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
44 stories
22 Oct, 2024
Get the Galaxy S24+ at tasty discount on Amazon and level up your phone game for less
10 Oct, 2024
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a no-brainer with this new limited-time deal
09 Oct, 2024
Enhanced last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $383 off the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra
08 Oct, 2024
This Prime Big Deal knocks the big-time Galaxy S24+ with 512GB storage down to an unbeatable price The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless