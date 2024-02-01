Samsung Galaxy S24 series is out! Save now with enhanced trade-in offer!

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was revealed a couple of weeks ago and have been up for pre-order with some amazing offers to boot. Did you miss out? No worries, the Enhanced Trade-in program soldiers on during this launch period (and until the 3rd of March)!





What does that mean? Whenever Samsung is running an Enhanced Trade-in, that means you get more money back for your old device, when trading in towards your purchase. Giving up a fairly new, top-tier phone will result in up to $750 off on a new Galaxy S24. But if you go back a little, then you see the real value of Enhanced Trade-in — an old Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can score you up to $600 off in good condition. Or, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can shave off $650 the price-tag of the new S24 series! Other brand phones are also accepted at promo rates!





Samsung Galaxy S24 series Enhanced Trade-in Save up to $750 when you trade in your old device for a new Galaxy S24! Multiple brands and models accepted, good condition or cracked screen. Trade-in Buy at Samsung





The Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings the power of AI at your fingertips. For the first time in a smartphone, you can have live translation while on a call — all done securely on-device. Other tricks include voice recorder transcripts and translation, text message translation, Samsung Notes auto highlights, and generative editing of photos. With the magic of AI, you can move, resize, or even remove objects from a picture, and have the background adjust to fill the missing pixels.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra takes the Samsung flagship to the next level of premium handset — titanium frame all around and Gorilla Glass Armor on the front — a new type of protective glass that now reduces reflections and screen glare by up to 75%.





Use your trade-in to get a Galaxy S24 for as low as $50 or to upgrade the storage of your Galaxy S24 Ultra — it can go as high as 1 TB, which you might need if you plan to use its new 50 MP zoom camera a lot!





Here are the specs of all the Galaxy S24 phones:









Galaxy S24 is the perfect choice for a more compact experience, but the phone does not sacrifice any hardware power of AI features. We recommend getting that one in 256 GB variant to enjoy UFS 4 speeds. The Galaxy S24 + is the perfect choice if you want a big screen but don't care about the S Pen or the all-out camera advancements of the Ultra. And, the last one is, of course — the

The Galaxy S24 is the perfect choice for a more compact experience, but the phone does not sacrifice any hardware power of AI features. We recommend getting that one in 256 GB variant to enjoy UFS 4 speeds. The Galaxy S24+ is the perfect choice if you want a big screen but don't care about the S Pen or the all-out camera advancements of the Ultra. And, the last one is, of course — the best phone that Samsung can produce and put in your hands right now.














