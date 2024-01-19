The Galaxy S24 finally brought more colorful options, but where are the bold, brave options?

Samsung plays it safe with colors: and that's been the case for awhile

Yes, the Galaxy S24 colors this year are, in theory, not the same as those of the S23 last year. The hues are indeed, different, but they basically stay within the same lane, don't they?





The S24 Ultra this year sports different colors to underline the new Titanium design. But yet, the shades are similar: violet, yellow, black, and gray. For the Ultra, we get Titanium Orange which gets a bit closer to being a daring color, but still, it's very under-saturated as well.







As for a daring color from Samsung, the one recent example we have (somewhat) is the exclusive Red for the Galaxy S23 Ultra . It's not available this year.









When talking about colors, we can't escape the fact that those are not randomly picked. Let's briefly discuss... a principle in fashion, shall we?



Trends and brands: one does it first, the others copy; or why isn't Samsung stepping up?



Galaxy S24







So as far as trends go, Samsung seems to be following them rather than setting the tone. All around us flagship phones come with subdued colors (including Samsung's biggest competitor - Apple , and even the Pixels have become rather simplistic in terms of color), and we're not seeing anything exceptional or out of the box.







Samsung is in a great position to set a new tone. For example, imagine a red Galaxy S24 Ultra with that imposing Titanium design. A bright, in-your-face red one. Or maybe why not a very bright yellow that screams "look at me!".









Then what about a new approach - two colors that look good together (something like Bespoke Edition, but as a main color option)? Why not take things up a notch and come up with a real galaxy-inspired color option?





Or what about the futuristic look - Samsung's event was all about "Welcome to the future", but then you have the same light blue as a color like for previous Galaxy iterations! We have the Nothing Phone attempting something in the lines of a futuristic look with its glyphs, but what if Samsung can figure something even better out?




