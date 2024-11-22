Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Savings expert's pick: Don't miss the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 12R at these Black Friday discounts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy S24 FE
Amazon has already launched its Black Friday phone deals, and as one of PhoneArena's bargain seekers, it's my job to present you with the best of them. During my hunt for top smartphone offers, I stumbled upon two awesome mid-rangers that are unmissable right now, and I think they offer quite the bang for your buck.

The first one is the recently released Galaxy S24 FE, which is the perfect choice if you want a powerful phone but don't want to overspend on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series.

We reviewed the phone, and I was surprised to see that Samsung's new Exynos 2400e chipset, which powers this bad boy, delivers similar performance to the high-end Exynos 2400 SoC found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US and Canada. In other words, Samsung's new mid-ranger delivers top-tier performance, and you'll be able to run demanding tasks and games without issues.

Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: Save $150 this Black Friday!

The Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage is on sale for $150 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday. The phone rocks a fast Exynos 2400e chipset, which delivers top-tier performance. In addition, the device rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch display, which offers a good watching experience.
$150 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12R 128GB: Save $100!

Grab the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 12R at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon this Black Friday. The phone is great value for money, boasting top-tier performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also takes good-looking photos with its 50MP main camera. Don't waste time and save today!
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 FE is now 21% off at the Samsung Store

Save 21% on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at the Samsung Store with this sweet Black Friday deal. Save more with trade-in.
$150 off (21%)
$559 99
$709 99
Buy at Samsung


However, the biggest reason to go for the Galaxy S24 FE isn't its top-notch performance; it's Amazon's sweet $150 Black Friday discount. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 128GB version of this impressive phone for under the $500 mark.

That being said, if you want a top-tier performance at an even lower price, then you'll likely go for the second phone, which is the insanely powerful OnePlus 12R.

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this powerhouse can handle any task, no matter how demanding. In addition, it's currently $100 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can score its 128GB version for just under $400.

Both the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 12R are incredible phones, and I believe you won't regret buying either one. However, the Galaxy S24 FE has one significant advantage: software support. Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates, while the OnePlus 12R will only receive three.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless