Savings expert's pick: Don't miss the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 12R at these Black Friday discounts

Galaxy S24





Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: Save $150 this Black Friday! The Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage is on sale for $150 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday. The phone rocks a fast Exynos 2400e chipset, which delivers top-tier performance. In addition, the device rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch display, which offers a good watching experience. $150 off (23%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 128GB: Save $100! Grab the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 12R at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon this Black Friday. The phone is great value for money, boasting top-tier performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also takes good-looking photos with its 50MP main camera. Don't waste time and save today! $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24 FE is now 21% off at the Samsung Store Save 21% on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at the Samsung Store with this sweet Black Friday deal. Save more with trade-in. $150 off (21%) $559 99 $709 99 Buy at Samsung



However, the biggest reason to go for the Galaxy S24 FE isn't its top-notch performance; it's Amazon's sweet $150 Black Friday discount. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 128GB version of this impressive phone for under the $500 mark.



That being said, if you want a top-tier performance at an even lower price, then you'll likely go for the second phone, which is the insanely powerful



Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this powerhouse can handle any task, no matter how demanding. In addition, it's currently $100 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can score its 128GB version for just under $400.



Both the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 12R are incredible phones, and I believe you won't regret buying either one. However, the Galaxy S24 FE has one significant advantage: software support. Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates, while the OnePlus 12R will only receive three. However, the biggest reason to go for theisn't its top-notch performance; it's Amazon's sweet $150 Black Friday discount. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 128GB version of this impressive phone for under the $500 mark.That being said, if you want a top-tier performance at an even lower price, then you'll likely go for the second phone, which is the insanely powerful OnePlus 12R Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this powerhouse can handle any task, no matter how demanding. In addition, it's currently $100 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can score its 128GB version for just under $400.Both theand OnePlus 12R are incredible phones, and I believe you won't regret buying either one. However, thehas one significant advantage: software support. Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates, while the OnePlus 12R will only receive three.

Amazon has already launched its Black Friday phone deals , and as one of PhoneArena's bargain seekers, it's my job to present you with the best of them. During my hunt for top smartphone offers, I stumbled upon two awesome mid-rangers that are unmissable right now, and I think they offer quite the bang for your buck.The first one is the recently released Galaxy S24 FE , which is the perfect choice if you want a powerful phone but don't want to overspend on Samsung 's Galaxy S24 series.We reviewed the phone, and I was surprised to see that Samsung's new Exynos 2400e chipset, which powers this bad boy, delivers similar performance to the high-end Exynos 2400 SoC found in theoutside the US and Canada. In other words, Samsung's new mid-ranger delivers top-tier performance, and you'll be able to run demanding tasks and games without issues.