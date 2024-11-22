Savings expert's pick: Don't miss the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 12R at these Black Friday discounts
Amazon has already launched its Black Friday phone deals, and as one of PhoneArena's bargain seekers, it's my job to present you with the best of them. During my hunt for top smartphone offers, I stumbled upon two awesome mid-rangers that are unmissable right now, and I think they offer quite the bang for your buck.
We reviewed the phone, and I was surprised to see that Samsung's new Exynos 2400e chipset, which powers this bad boy, delivers similar performance to the high-end Exynos 2400 SoC found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US and Canada. In other words, Samsung's new mid-ranger delivers top-tier performance, and you'll be able to run demanding tasks and games without issues.
However, the biggest reason to go for the Galaxy S24 FE isn't its top-notch performance; it's Amazon's sweet $150 Black Friday discount. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 128GB version of this impressive phone for under the $500 mark.
That being said, if you want a top-tier performance at an even lower price, then you'll likely go for the second phone, which is the insanely powerful OnePlus 12R.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this powerhouse can handle any task, no matter how demanding. In addition, it's currently $100 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can score its 128GB version for just under $400.
Both the Galaxy S24 FE and OnePlus 12R are incredible phones, and I believe you won't regret buying either one. However, the Galaxy S24 FE has one significant advantage: software support. Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates, while the OnePlus 12R will only receive three.
