Mid-range Galaxy S24 FE is still selling at one of its lowest prices ever
Looking for an unmissable deal on a capable phone that won't tank your bank account? Well, look no further! Amazon is selling one of the best mid-range phones on the market, the Galaxy S24 FE, at a hefty $150 discount.
This price cut drops it to one of its lowest prices ever, letting you grab a unit for just under $500—a bargain, considering the phone's usual cost is around $650. Act fast, though, as this limited-time offer has been available for a few weeks now and may expire soon.
In addition, it also packs a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, delivering gorgeous visuals. And thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, everything feels smooth and responsive, whether you're scrolling through your Insta feed or just playing your favorite game.
All in all, the Galaxy S24 FE packs a tremendous value at its current price on Amazon. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate! Act fast and save big today!
Powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle everyday tasks and demanding apps without breaking a sweat. On top of that, it features the same 50MP main camera as the top-tier Galaxy S24, making it one of the few mid-rangers that capture stunning photos with vibrant colors.
Battery life is also impressive, thanks to the 4,700mAh power cell. You get over 8 hours of video streaming or up to 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing before requiring a recharge. If you're into gaming, it'll last up to 10 hours before depleting.
