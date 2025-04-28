Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Mid-range Galaxy S24 FE is still selling at one of its lowest prices ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy S24 FE.
Looking for an unmissable deal on a capable phone that won't tank your bank account? Well, look no further! Amazon is selling one of the best mid-range phones on the market, the Galaxy S24 FE, at a hefty $150 discount.

Save $150 on the Galaxy S24 FE!

$150 off (23%)
The Galaxy S24 FE is a fantastic choice for Samsung fans, offering great camera performance and a sharp, vibrant display. Right now, you can snag it for $150 off on Amazon—but hurry, this deal won't last forever!
Buy at Amazon


This price cut drops it to one of its lowest prices ever, letting you grab a unit for just under $500—a bargain, considering the phone's usual cost is around $650. Act fast, though, as this limited-time offer has been available for a few weeks now and may expire soon.

Powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle everyday tasks and demanding apps without breaking a sweat. On top of that, it features the same 50MP main camera as the top-tier Galaxy S24, making it one of the few mid-rangers that capture stunning photos with vibrant colors.

In addition, it also packs a beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, delivering gorgeous visuals. And thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, everything feels smooth and responsive, whether you're scrolling through your Insta feed or just playing your favorite game.

Battery life is also impressive, thanks to the 4,700mAh power cell. You get over 8 hours of video streaming or up to 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing before requiring a recharge. If you're into gaming, it'll last up to 10 hours before depleting.

All in all, the Galaxy S24 FE packs a tremendous value at its current price on Amazon. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate! Act fast and save big today!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless