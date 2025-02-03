Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
The impressive Galaxy S24 FE is $150 off at Amazon, but only for a limited time

A person holds the Galaxy S24 FE in their hand, showing off the smartphone's stunning display.
While the Galaxy S25 Series is already available for pre-order, users on a tad tighter budget might want a more affordable alternative. Fortunately, the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung's upper mid-range option, is now on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get this bad boy for $150 off its usual price, which is about $500 instead of almost $650.

The Galaxy S24 FE is $150 off at Amazon

$150 off (23%)
Amazon currently offers the impressive Galaxy S24 FE for $150 off its original asking price. That lets you grab the 128 GB model for about $500 instead of almost $650. Get yours soon because the promo won't last for too long.
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, the same bargain is currently available at Best Buy. That said, the Samsung phone was available at even lower prices during Black Friday 2024. At the time, you could get it for $200 off its ~$650 regular asking price. However, we don't believe the same discount will return soon, so the current promo is just as exciting.

Offering way more horsepower than the Pixel 8a, this bad boy is one of the best mid-range options on the market right now. It sports an impressive 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10+ support, and high peak brightness.

Under the hood, things are even better! You've got the Exynos 2400e processor, offering considerable raw horsepower for its asking price. As you can see via our Galaxy S24 FE review, it's way more capable than the Galaxy S23 FE on the performance front, too.

The camera is just as incredible, giving you vivid photos with ample detail. It features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide unit and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front, you've got a 10 MP selfie unit. Of course, you have special Galaxy AI features on deck, as well as seven years of continuous software updates.

As you can see for yourself, the Galaxy S24 FE is a fantastic choice, especially for Samsung fans. If you find it a tempting pick at $150 off its original asking price, now's definitely the time to get one. Hurry up and get yours at Amazon before the promo goes poof.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

