Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
The Galaxy S24 Ultra may be the best Galaxy phone on the market, but you'll likely go for the regular Galaxy S24 if you don't want to walk around with a brick in your pocket. And right now, you have an even bigger incentive to get Samsung's entry-level high-end smartphone, as it's on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon.
The Galaxy S24 may be the cheapest of Samsung's trio of top-notch smartphones, but it packs an insane amount of firepower, just like its bigger brothers. Equipped with the same high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and boasting 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task and demanding game you think of.
Overall, the Galaxy S24 is still one of the best phones out there, offering excellent value for money, especially at its current price. That's why we strongly encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this offer today, even if you don't dig the Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow color options. After all, you can always buy a fancy case that matches your style, right?
At this very moment, the retailer is offering a $100 markdown on the 128GB version of this handsome fella in Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow paint jobs. As a result, you can score a unit for just under $700, which is a pretty solid deal.
It delivers on the camera front, too. Its 50 MP main snapper takes beautiful pictures with balanced colors without any unnecessary oversharpening. Moreover, it can record clips in 8K. And when it comes to watching those high-quality videos, the gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support offers an impeccable viewing experience, especially when streaming HDR10+ content.
