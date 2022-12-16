Leaked Galaxy S23 dummy units highlight all the differences between the three models

It looks like Samsung is getting better at guarding its unreleased phones as we have yet to see any hands-on videos of the Galaxy S23 series but at least some dummy units have made it out into the wild, giving us a taste of what the company's next conventional flagships may look like.









The alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra dummy model shows a phone that looks identical to its predecessor but it's expected to have some minor differences such as flatter sides and slightly taller and wider but thinner dimensions. It will also apparently have thinner bezels.

















And lastly, we also get to see group shots of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23. The 6.8 inches Galaxy S23 Ultra is unsurprisingly visibly bigger than the 6.5 inches Galaxy S23 Plus and 6.1 inches Galaxy S23 and it also has a slot for the S Pen stylus. The Ultra model has a boxy design whereas the other two models have a rounded look.









Overall, the design isn't a big departure from the outgoing range and the bigger changes are expected to be on the inside.













More Galaxy S23 series dummy pic.twitter.com/Djfo5zygNb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2022







Other than that, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is highly likely to flaunt a 200MP camera which would give it a hardware edge over its main rivals, and leaked samples suggest it will take incredibly detailed images





As for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, they are highly likely to have bigger batteries under the hood. All the models are also tipped to get a new front-facing camera and will allegedly be also better at shooting videos





Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup in the first week of February.