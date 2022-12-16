Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Leaked Galaxy S23 dummy units highlight all the differences between the three models

Samsung Android
Leaked Galaxy S23 series dummy units show all the differences between the three models
It looks like Samsung is getting better at guarding its unreleased phones as we have yet to see any hands-on videos of the Galaxy S23 series but at least some dummy units have made it out into the wild, giving us a taste of what the company's next conventional flagships may look like.

Previously leaked renders had implied that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus would have the same floating camera array as the S23 Ultra. It's worth mentioning that they won't have the same camera specs.

The alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra dummy model shows a phone that looks identical to its predecessor but it's expected to have some minor differences such as flatter sides and slightly taller and wider but thinner dimensions. It will also apparently have thinner bezels.


As rumors had stated, the standard and the Plus models appear to have slightly more rounded corners than their 2022 counterparts and they also look a little taller. 


And lastly, we also get to see group shots of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23. The 6.8 inches Galaxy S23 Ultra is unsurprisingly visibly bigger than the 6.5 inches Galaxy S23 Plus and 6.1 inches Galaxy S23 and it also has a slot for the S Pen stylus. The Ultra model has a boxy design whereas the other two models have a rounded look. 


Overall, the design isn't a big departure from the outgoing range and the bigger changes are expected to be on the inside.


One of the most interesting rumors is that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be a lot faster than the chip that powers the current lineup and could make the Galaxy S23 phones about as fast as the iPhone 14, which is really saying something. This will give the S23 models a better shot at becoming the best phones of 2023. 



Other than that, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is highly likely to flaunt a 200MP camera which would give it a hardware edge over its main rivals, and leaked samples suggest it will take incredibly detailed images.

As for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, they are highly likely to have bigger batteries under the hood. All the models are also tipped to get a new front-facing camera and will allegedly be also better at shooting videos.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup in the first week of February.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price
Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable
Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless