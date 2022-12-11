With one rumored change, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to deliver smoother 8K video
Those shopping for a new flagship phone next year have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on their wish list. One of the reasons why is the 200MP homegrown image sensor that the device is expected to deploy. This is not the same 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that is found on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T.
Outside of the 200MP primary camera sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the entire Galaxy S23 line is not expected to feature any big change to the camera hardware on the Samsung 2023 flagships. But users might be able to record smoother 8K videos according to Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). A tweet sent out by the "Iceman" states that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will all record 8K video at 30 frames per second (FPS). That compares to the 24 frames per second that the Galaxy S22 series records video at.
The result of recording at the faster frames per second rate will be smoother 8K videos. And another change might be coming according to SamMobile. Rumors have surfaced saying that the Galaxy S23 family will sport sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization). Unlike "normal" OIS, which moves the camera lens in order to adjust for the typical shakiness of a phone user's hands recording video with his device, sensor-shift OIS moves the image sensor instead.
Tipster Ice Universe says that the 2023 Galaxy S23 series will record smoother 8K videos
So what is the difference you ask? Well, we have the answer. "Normal" OIS can make up to 1,000 adjustments a second using magnets and coils. Sensor-shift OIS can make up to 5,000 adjustments per second. And since the adjustments are taking place right where the images get captured, the images look better. This technology debuted on the Wide camera belonging to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The second-generation sensor-shift OIS can be found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
Besides the rumored use of sensor-shift OIS for the Galaxy S23 series, there have been rumors about other improvements that could take photos and videos on the Galaxy S23 family to another level. That would include improved white balance for more accurate color reproduction, the addition of greater detail for sharper images, and improved saturation that can deliver more vibrant colors to photographs.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be introduced during Samsung's next Unpacked event. This could take place in January or February of next year.
