A Galaxy S23 Ultra with One UI 7 is out there!

Somebody out there is already toying around with One UI 7 – Samsung's user interface skin of Android 15!
No, we're not talking about the Galaxy S24+ that was spotted on Geekbench with Android 15 mere hours ago. This time, it's a Galaxy S23 Ultra unit that has the honor of being head and shoulders above the rest of us who are still on Android 14.
The one that spotted the One UI 7-packed Galaxy S23 Ultra is the well-known leaker Tarun Vats – by the way, he's responsible for the Galaxy S24+ story that we mentioned earlier as well. The Galaxy S24+ scored 2114 points in the single-core, and 6616 for the multi-core tests on Geekbench 6. For the multi-core test, that's an improvement over the 6469 points of the Galaxy S24+ with Android 14.
The device that pack One UI 7 is a US carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. With Google announcing that Android 15 has reached platform stability, Samsung seems to be testing it on its current phones before making it available for public beta testing through the One UI 7.0 Beta Program in the coming months.
Samsung is expected to open the One UI 7.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 before extending it to the Galaxy S23 series users. Following a short period (probably 2 or 3 months of testing), Sammy might release the stable version of One UI 7 to compatible high-end phones from the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series.
After the One UI 7.0 update becomes a reality for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the phone will have two more Android OS updates remaining. Samsung has committed to providing four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy S23 series. The same commitment applies to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will most likely receive seven years of Android OS updates and security updates.
As you know, Samsung is knee-deep in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, but the South Korean giant has other priorities as well. One of them is the One UI 7 update that will hit Galaxy devices in the near future.
Breaking News!— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) July 9, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spotted running Android 15 with One UI 7 on GeekBench
Single-core: 1658
Multi-core: 4028
