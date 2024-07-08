Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Android 15 beats the Android 14 benchmark

Galaxy S24





Android 15 will undoubtedly land with the latest The Samsung Galaxy S24 + withwill undoubtedly land with the latest One UI 7.0 overlay, too, but the benchmark won't be a testament to its polish and efficiency this early in the update game as this is most likely a test model with a lot of kinks and bugs to be ironed out.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 15 vs Android 14 benchmark score





Still, the Samsung SM-S926B device which is an internal model number for the Galaxy S24 + middle child, returned the rather respectable 2114 points in the single-core, and 6616 for the multi-core scores on Geekbench 6.













Again, this is likely a very early Android 15 beta for the Galaxy S24 , so performance and efficiency can only go up from here, as Samsung and Google clean up bugs and are ready to present Android 15 to the flagship series later in the fall.





After all, Android 15 brings faster and more energy-efficient camera start and app loading times, as well as plenty of privacy and security features with a focus on AI-driven improvements, so it would be interesting to see how Samsung has merged it with whatever new and exciting it cooks for us in One UI 7.