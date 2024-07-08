Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Android 15 beats the Android 14 benchmark
Samsung is preparing to release the first Android 15 beta update for the Galaxy S24 series and an S24+ was already caught on Geekbench brandishing Google's latest mobile OS version that was just detailed during the I/O event in May.
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Android 15 will undoubtedly land with the latest One UI 7.0 overlay, too, but the benchmark won't be a testament to its polish and efficiency this early in the update game as this is most likely a test model with a lot of kinks and bugs to be ironed out.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 15 vs Android 14 benchmark score
Still, the Samsung SM-S926B device which is an internal model number for the Galaxy S24+ middle child, returned the rather respectable 2114 points in the single-core, and 6616 for the multi-core scores on Geekbench 6.
Android 15 vs Android 14 benchmark on Galaxy S24+ | Image credit – Geekbench
For comparison, a Galaxy S24+ benchmark with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but Android 14 on board, got a similar single-core score and even gave a little in the multi-core battle.
Again, this is likely a very early Android 15 beta for the Galaxy S24, so performance and efficiency can only go up from here, as Samsung and Google clean up bugs and are ready to present Android 15 to the flagship series later in the fall.
After all, Android 15 brings faster and more energy-efficient camera start and app loading times, as well as plenty of privacy and security features with a focus on AI-driven improvements, so it would be interesting to see how Samsung has merged it with whatever new and exciting it cooks for us in One UI 7.
