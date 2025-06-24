Poco F7 Review: Another great midranger

Poco F7 Intro









Lately, Poco has been trying to step out of the affordable shadow and venture into new, flagship-populated territories. The launch of the Poco F7 Ultra was clear evidence of that, and now we have another pioneer sent to fight for the affordable flagship crown – the vanilla Poco F7.There's no Pro or Ultra moniker tied to this model, but surprisingly the phone comes with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a bright 3200 nits display, a huge 6,500 mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM.These specs, coupled with the interesting design, make the Poco F7 a contender for the crowded upper-midrange (or as we sometimes like to call it, affordable flagship) segment. The starting price of the Poco F7 is $399 for the 12/256 GB model, with early bird deals available in certain regions dragging the price down to $339.Poco phones aren't available in the US, at least not officially, even though the brand releases its models globally on its online store. So, you will have a hard time getting the F7 in the US, and even if you manage to get your hands on one, it might not work properly on US networks and carriers. With that out of the way, let's proceed with the review.

Xiaomi Poco F7 What we like Bright, crisp and vivid 6.83-inch AMOLED screen

Snappy and fast performance

Attractive design What we don't like No wireless charging

Camera system is very basic

Our composite review score tries to encapsulate the most important areas of the smartphone experience, and the values in each category have their own weight. Trying to be absolutely objective, each category consists of subcategories, with the idea to give you an overall score that reflects the phone's strengths and weaknesses. In this case the Poco F7 scored quite high in charging, screen quality and performance, while software support, the lack of wireless charging, and the mediocre video quality dragged the final score down.





Table of Contents:





Poco F7 Specs

First of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 herd





Let's start with an overview of the Poco F7 specs:









Poco F7 Design and Display Limited edition transparency





The Poco F7 employs a very distinct look, especially the Cyber Silver Edition, which is one of the three colors available (Black and White being the other two). There's a diagonal line splitting the back in two, with the top part offering a faux-transparent design.



There's the Snapdragon logo, textured elements, screws, a red arrow, and the "Limited Edition" branding as well. These aren't part of the actual internals of the phone but look cool nevertheless.









The camera housing is pill-shaped and quite substantial, and it also protrudes more than a millimeter out of the body. The frame is made of machined aluminum alloy and feels quite premium in the hand.



Inside the retail box there's a 90W charging brick, a USB-C cable, a grey silicone back cover (high-quality and similar to the ones in the



The Poco F7 also comes with a pre-applied screen protector, so you don't have to buy anything extra in order to start using the phone right away. Good job.







Moving to the big 6.83-inch display, we find a lot of things to like. First, the bezels are pretty thin, helping the phone to reach a screen-to-body ratio of 94.23%.



The display supports a high refresh rate, but it's not an LTPO panel – you can either let the phone choose between 60 Hz and 120 Hz or choose manually between the two. The resolution is 1280 x 2772 pixels (1.5K) which translates to around 447 PPI pixel density, pretty decent considering the size of the screen. The camera housing is pill-shaped and quite substantial, and it also protrudes more than a millimeter out of the body. The frame is made of machined aluminum alloy and feels quite premium in the hand.The footprint is pretty big, mainly due to the 6.83-inch screen, and the weight is also hefty, coming in at 215.7 grams.Inside the retail box there's a 90W charging brick, a USB-C cable, a grey silicone back cover (high-quality and similar to the ones in the Xiaomi 15 series box), some paperwork and the phone itself.The Poco F7 also comes with a pre-applied screen protector, so you don't have to buy anything extra in order to start using the phone right away. Good job.Moving to the big 6.83-inch display, we find a lot of things to like. First, the bezels are pretty thin, helping the phone to reach a screen-to-body ratio of 94.23%.The display supports a high refresh rate, but it's not an LTPO panel – you can either let the phone choose between 60 Hz and 120 Hz or choose manually between the two. The resolution is 1280 x 2772 pixels (1.5K) which translates to around 447 PPI pixel density, pretty decent considering the size of the screen.





Display Measurements:











The color accuracy is also top-notch with an average detlaE of 1.64, and the minimum brightness of this panel is great as well, coming in at 1.9 nits.



In terms of biometrics, the Poco F7 relies on an under-display fingerprint scanner of the optical variety, and it works quite well. You can set up facial recognition as well, but it relies only on the front-facing camera with no fancy radar or ToF tech, so it's not as secure as a fingerprint scan. Poco rates this AMOLED panel at 3,200 nits peak brightness, and indeed we were able to achieve 3,291 nits at 20% APL (average picture level), a truly impressive result.The color accuracy is also top-notch with an average detlaE of 1.64, and the minimum brightness of this panel is great as well, coming in at 1.9 nits.In terms of biometrics, the Poco F7 relies on an under-display fingerprint scanner of the optical variety, and it works quite well. You can set up facial recognition as well, but it relies only on the front-facing camera with no fancy radar or ToF tech, so it's not as secure as a fingerprint scan.





Poco F7 Camera The basics





Xiaomi Poco F7 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 128 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 137 Main (wide) BEST 87 77 Zoom BEST 29 18 Ultra-wide BEST 26 19 Selfie BEST 30 23 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 119 Main (wide) BEST 83 68 Zoom BEST 27 14 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 22



The Poco F7 comes equipped with two cameras in its camera system. The main one uses a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor under a lens with an f/1.5 aperture. The pixel size is 1.6 microns after 4-to-1 pixel binning. There's optical image stabilization on the main camera, as well as phase detection autofocus. The Poco F7 comes equipped with two cameras in its camera system. The main one uses a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor under a lens with an f/1.5 aperture. The pixel size is 1.6 microns after 4-to-1 pixel binning. There's optical image stabilization on the main camera, as well as phase detection autofocus.





The ultrawide camera is the same as the one found on the Poco F7 Pro. It's an 8MP snapper with a rather small 1/4.0" sensor, a 15 mm focal range equivalent and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally there's a 20MP selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout on the front.



In good lighting conditions, the main camera can snap decent photos. The colors look pretty accurate, and the dynamic range is also good. There are occasional overexposed images, but it's nothing too dramatic.



The ultrawide camera, on the other hand, is nothing to write home about. Its modest pixel count doesn't allow for too many details to be resolved, and the color tonality is also a bit off, compared to the main camera.



Video Quality

Here's a short sample video recorded with the Poco F7.



The phone can record video with up to 4K at 60 fps, and it does a decent job at that resolution and framerate. However, there's some loss of detail, especially at lower resolutions, and the image stabilization isn't perfect when you use 4K. You can zoom in and out during recording, but as there's no telephoto camera on this phone, it's all digital and looks... well, like digital zoom. The phone can record video with up to 4K at 60 fps, and it does a decent job at that resolution and framerate. However, there's some loss of detail, especially at lower resolutions, and the image stabilization isn't perfect when you use 4K. You can zoom in and out during recording, but as there's no telephoto camera on this phone, it's all digital and looks... well, like digital zoom.





All in all, the video recording capabilities of the Poco F7 are nothing to write home about but if you're not a heavy vlogger the phone can get the job done.





Poco F7 Performance & Benchmarks Almost flagship





Poco has decided to equip every single model from the F7 series with a different silicon. The F7 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the F7 Pro comes with the last-generation



Where does this chip stand in the Snapdragon ecosystem? This octa-core platform features 1x3.21 GHz Cortex-X4 core, 3x3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 cores and 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 and another pair of Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2x2.0 GHz.



That's a very different configuration in comparison to both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . The phone also comes with 12GB of RAM in every storage configuration. Let's see how the silicon performs in our benchmarks.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 1983 Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 2163 Google Pixel 9a 1687 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1361 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 5997 Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 6216 Google Pixel 9a 4385 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 3894 View all



Looking at the benchmark scores, we can see that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 slots somewhere around the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 .



There's still around a 5% difference in favor of the flagship Gen 3 silicon, but it's not a big difference. Poco has decided to equip every single model from the F7 series with a different silicon. The F7 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the F7 Pro comes with the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , and now the vanilla Poco F7 completes the Snapdragon showdown with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.Where does this chip stand in the Snapdragon ecosystem? This octa-core platform features 1x3.21 GHz Cortex-X4 core, 3x3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 cores and 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 and another pair of Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2x2.0 GHz.That's a very different configuration in comparison to both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the. The phone also comes with 12GB of RAM in every storage configuration. Let's see how the silicon performs in our benchmarks.Looking at the benchmark scores, we can see that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 slots somewhere around the regularThere's still around a 5% difference in favor of the flagship Gen 3 silicon, but it's not a big difference.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 4106 Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 4147 Google Pixel 9a 2625 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1322 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 3599 Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 2896 Google Pixel 9a 2124 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 1313 View all



The GPU scores paint a similar picture with the difference to the Gen 3 almost nonexistent. For what it's worth, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 was able to sustain its performance a tad better than the Gen 3. When it comes to the cream of the crop, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it's way ahead of both.



In terms of storage, there are two memory configurations, one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and a step-up with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's no microSD card slot.





Poco F7 Software









In terms of software, the Poco F7 comes pre-installed with



When it comes to AI, which is all the rage nowadays, the Poco F7 features the same Xiaomi HyperAI as its bigger brothers, as well as the Xiaomi 15 family. In terms of software, the Poco F7 comes pre-installed with Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top. There is some bloatware on board, but you can simply delete it and customize the UI to your liking—dynamic wallpapers, drawer or no drawer, layout changes, and so on.When it comes to AI, which is all the rage nowadays, the Poco F7 features the same Xiaomi HyperAI as its bigger brothers, as well as thefamily.









The system has some useful AI features, such as AI Interpreter, AI Editor inside the gallery, AI search, AI speech recognition, and AI writing assists.



You can also use Gemini; it's available and also the default system set for the long-press action on the power button. The system has some useful AI features, such as AI Interpreter, AI Editor inside the gallery, AI search, AI speech recognition, and AI writing assists.You can also use Gemini; it's available and also the default system set for the long-press action on the power button.



The software update scenario is still far from the seven-year support that Google and Samsung provide. You get four major Android updates and six years of security patches with the Poco F7, which at this price point is pretty decent.





Poco F7 Battery A disappointment?







There's a massive 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery on board of the Poco F7. Unsurprisingly, we expected an impressive result in our battery benchmarks. However, things didn't pan out as expected.



There's something fishy here, and it's probably down to poor optimization of the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, as in real-life conditions, the phone is capable of doing two days on a single charge easily.



We'll redo the tests, so for now there's an asterisk near these scores. There's a massive 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery on board of the Poco F7. Unsurprisingly, we expected an impressive result in our battery benchmarks. However, things didn't pan out as expected.There's something fishy here, and it's probably down to poor optimization of the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, as in real-life conditions, the phone is capable of doing two days on a single charge easily.We'll redo the tests, so for now there's an asterisk near these scores.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Xiaomi Poco F7 6500 mAh 7h 11min 16h 44min 12h 29min 4h 30min Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 6000 mAh 8h 12min 17h 39min 12h 54min 10h 49min Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 7h 3min 17h 46min 9h 9min 10h 11min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi Poco F7 6500 mAh 0h 42min N/A 75% N/A Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro 6000 mAh 0h 36min N/A 88% N/A Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





In terms of charging, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that the wired 90W charging is pretty fast and able to fill the hefty battery in about 40 minutes.



The bad news (you've guessed it) is that there's no wireless charging on board.





Poco F7 Audio Quality and Haptics







The haptic feedback is tight and quite precise, but it's not the strongest out there. There's a slider for adjusting the level of the vibration, but even at the maximum setting, it feels a bit weak.



Finally, there's no 3.5 mm headphone jack on this phone, so you have to rely on Bluetooth headphones if you want to use a pair. The Poco F7 comes with a stereo speaker system, and it's a very loud one at that. You won't have issues with missed calls. However, the high frequency is a bit harsh, and at maximum volume, it's borderline unpleasant.The haptic feedback is tight and quite precise, but it's not the strongest out there. There's a slider for adjusting the level of the vibration, but even at the maximum setting, it feels a bit weak.Finally, there's no 3.5 mm headphone jack on this phone, so you have to rely on Bluetooth headphones if you want to use a pair.





Should you buy it?





The Poco F7 slots nicely in the F7 series lineup. It offers snappy and fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a gorgeous and very bright 6.83-inch screen, and a main camera that gets the job done.



On the other hand, some corners have been cut to achieve the starting price of $399 ($339 with an early bird deal). There's no wireless charging on board, the ultrawide camera and overall video quality are lacking, and the battery life is unimpressive given the huge battery.



At the end of the day, the Poco F7 will have to go against phones such as the The Poco F7 slots nicely in the F7 series lineup. It offers snappy and fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a gorgeous and very bright 6.83-inch screen, and a main camera that gets the job done.On the other hand, some corners have been cut to achieve the starting price of $399 ($339 with an early bird deal). There's no wireless charging on board, the ultrawide camera and overall video quality are lacking, and the battery life is unimpressive given the huge battery.At the end of the day, the Poco F7 will have to go against phones such as the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 , as well as its own kin in the face of the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra. It's cheaper than all of the above and gets the basics right, so if you don't mind the aforementioned cons, you can get a lot out of this guy.



