Galaxy S23 will sport 1,750 nits of peak brightness on all three models, according to a leak

"Max brightness rating for S23 series is 1750 nits for all three models it seems."





The peak brightness wars are in full swing, and the latest leak suggests that Samsung will amp up the brightness on all three models of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The leak comes from Roland Quandt's Twitter (pretty solid track record) and goes like this:Now, first of all, the "it seems" part doesn't inspire much confidence, but at least the leaker is cautious with his information. Secondly, 1,750 nits of peak brightness might be considered a bump in comparison to the older Galaxy S generations, but compared to the iPhone 14 lineup and its 2,000 nit peak brightness claim, it doesn't feel that great.