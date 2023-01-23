Leak reveals all camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the manufacturer's top-of-the-line 2023 flagship phone and, along with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, will be unveiled on February 1st during the next Unpacked event. We already know that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor . But there are other camera sensors driving the camera array and the front-facing selfie camera on the phone.



A screenshot from a hardware ID app was spotted by A screenshot from a hardware ID app was spotted by SamMobile and it shows that the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 will be part of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera system. It also reveals that Sammy has changed the sensors for all of the cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra except for the Sony IMX754 sensors which are behind both 10MP Telephoto cameras (one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x optical zoom). The Sony IMX564 sensor will be used for the 12MP Ultra-wide camera. That replaces the IMX563 used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.









The image sensor employed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's front-facing camera will be the 12MP ISOCELL (3LU) sensor. This appears to be a new, unannounced sensor or a mistake because no such sensor has been officially released by Sony. The front-facing camera on last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a 40MP ISOCELL GH1.



The ISOCELL HP2 will help the Galaxy S23 Ultra deliver better low-light photos and videos and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to offer users 100x digital Space Zoom. The phone will be available in two configurations. One comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage, and the other features 12MP of RAM with 512GB of storage. Pricing is expected to start at $1,199.99.



