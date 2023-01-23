Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Leak reveals all camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Android Camera
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Leak reveals all camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the manufacturer's top-of-the-line 2023 flagship phone and, along with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, will be unveiled on February 1st during the next Unpacked event. We already know that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor. But there are other camera sensors driving the camera array and the front-facing selfie camera on the phone.

A screenshot from a hardware ID app was spotted by SamMobile  and it shows that the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 will be part of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera system. It also reveals that Sammy has changed the sensors for all of the cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra except for the Sony IMX754 sensors which are behind both 10MP Telephoto cameras (one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x optical zoom). The Sony IMX564 sensor will be used for the 12MP Ultra-wide camera. That replaces the IMX563 used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Leak reveals the camera sensors to be employed on the Galaxy S23 Ultra - Leak reveals all camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leak reveals the camera sensors to be employed on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The image sensor employed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's front-facing camera will be the 12MP ISOCELL (3LU) sensor. This appears to be a new, unannounced sensor or a mistake because no such sensor has been officially released by Sony. The front-facing camera on last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a 40MP ISOCELL GH1.

Reserve your Galaxy S23 series pre-order now!

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

The ISOCELL HP2 will help the Galaxy S23 Ultra deliver better low-light photos and videos and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to offer users 100x digital Space Zoom. The phone will be available in two configurations. One comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage, and the other features 12MP of RAM with 512GB of storage. Pricing is expected to start at $1,199.99.

As we said, the Galaxy S23 Ultra along with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will be introduced on February 1st. Pre-orders will be accepted on the same day and the line will be released by Samsung on February 17th.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leak reveals all camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leak reveals all camera sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple used an Uno reverse card to evade the law, and it may have worked
Apple used an Uno reverse card to evade the law, and it may have worked
The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang
The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords
TikTok under fire again, may face a ban in the EU
TikTok under fire again, may face a ban in the EU

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless