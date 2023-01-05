Samsung showcases a 2,000-nit smartphone display at CES 2022

“The brightness of a display is a factor that has a great influence on the consumer experience of smartphone image quality and performance,”

“With its distinctive technology and business experience in the OLED field, Samsung Display will continue to lead the market with differentiated products based on consumer-oriented technology.”





What is peak brightness?

While this number might sound quite impressive, it’s worth noting that "peak brightness" is a very specific term. There are two ways to measure peak brightness: one is called “real scene," and the other is “window mode.”



The former shows how bright a display can get when using the whole surface, while the latter measures peak brightness using a small "window" of the panel (as small as 2% of the whole display or even smaller).



Smartphone manufacturers don’t specifically list the method used to determine the peak brightness, but it’s almost certain that we’re talking about “window mode,” as this measuring method returns the highest brightness values.



With all that being said, the UDR verification is certainly impressive and will lead to brighter smartphone screens in the near future, as Samsung is one of the biggest OLED panel suppliers in the industry.

