Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens



On the other hand, I can almost physically feel the anger of some of you when I use the word “practicality” next to "curved display." Yes, holding a phone with a curved screen and actually using it is difficult without a case (I would dare to say nearly impossible, actually). The edge is so small and sharp that it digs right into your hand, and your palm is always touching the display, either making it behave strangely or rendering it unresponsive.

First and foremost, curved displays allow for a tiny bit more screen estate. Smartphones with 6.5+ inch displays feel more compact and easy to handle. Second, we can’t discard the sheer looks of a curved display smartphone - it’s cool, premium, and futuristic.Last but not least, the curvature allows for new UI elements and new ways of interacting with the phone. Shortcut bars, different notification icons, animations and lights, it’s not just a pretty design - there’s a certain practicality to having a curved display.