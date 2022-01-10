Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens

Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens7
Even though the industry now seems to be moving away from curved displays, there are still manufacturers and models that persist in having this feature onboard. Now, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, and there are some objective pros and cons to having a curved display on your smartphone.
First and foremost, curved displays allow for a tiny bit more screen estate. Smartphones with 6.5+ inch displays feel more compact and easy to handle. Second, we can’t discard the sheer looks of a curved display smartphone - it’s cool, premium, and futuristic.
On the other hand, I can almost physically feel the anger of some of you when I use the word “practicality” next to "curved display." Yes, holding a phone with a curved screen and actually using it is difficult without a case (I would dare to say nearly impossible, actually). The edge is so small and sharp that it digs right into your hand, and your palm is always touching the display, either making it behave strangely or rendering it unresponsive.
Curved displays are also much more prone to damage - my girlfriend broke her Galaxy S8+ by dropping her plastic hairbrush on the screen. It landed exactly on the curved part, shattering a huge portion of the screen. So, it’s a polarizing design, to say the least.
What’s your opinion on the matter? Do you like curved displays, or maybe you prefer a flat screen with a curved back? Vote in our poll, and if you don’t see your perfect answer, feel free to shoot a word or two our way via the comment section below. Personally, I like my smartphones to be as square as possible and I tend to use them without a case. Do you think it’s weird?