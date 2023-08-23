Snag a Samsung Galaxy S22 with a massive £279 discount from Amazon UK while you still can

Samsung Galaxy S22: Now £279 OFF on Amazon UK Get the 128GB option of the Galaxy S22 from Amazon and save £279. The phone still offers great performance, takes beautiful photos, and it's a real steal at this price. £279 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset and has 8GB of RAM on board, which means the phone still has great performance. Also, the Exynos 2200 comes with an AMD Radeon GPU, enabling to run heavy games at higher graphics settings.In addition to its high-end performance, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 50MP main camera and a 10MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively. The cameras take beautiful photos, so rest assured, your pictures will look fantastic.If you scroll through the Galaxy S22's specs sheet, you will see that the phone is powered by a rather small 3,700mAh battery. Don't let that trouble you, though. The phone is perfectly capable of getting you through the whole day without a pit stop to charge. Also, there is a 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging on board.The Galaxy S22 may be an older model, but it's still an awesome phone, which is, by the way, extremely affordable at the moment with Amazon UK's huge £279 discount. Don't waste time thinking whether you should shortlist this phone; just go ahead and buy it!