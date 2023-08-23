Snag a Samsung Galaxy S22 with a massive £279 discount from Amazon UK while you still can

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The phones from the Galaxy S23 lineup may be Samsung's latest and greatest representative of the Galaxy S series, but the Galaxy S22 lineup is still on the market. Furthermore, being older models, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra often receive substantial discounts at retailers like Amazon. Another example of this statement is the fact that the Galaxy S22 is currently available at a killer discount on Amazon UK.

Right now, the retailer is offering the 128GB option of the Phantom Black-colored Galaxy S22 for 36% off the phone's price. In other words, you will score a whopping £279 in savings if you act fast and capitalize on this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset and has 8GB of RAM on board, which means the phone still has great performance. Also, the Exynos 2200 comes with an AMD Radeon GPU, enabling to run heavy games at higher graphics settings.

In addition to its high-end performance, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 50MP main camera and a 10MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively. The cameras take beautiful photos, so rest assured, your pictures will look fantastic.

If you scroll through the Galaxy S22's specs sheet, you will see that the phone is powered by a rather small 3,700mAh battery. Don't let that trouble you, though. The phone is perfectly capable of getting you through the whole day without a pit stop to charge. Also, there is a 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging on board.

The Galaxy S22 may be an older model, but it's still an awesome phone, which is, by the way, extremely affordable at the moment with Amazon UK's huge £279 discount. Don't waste time thinking whether you should shortlist this phone; just go ahead and buy it!

