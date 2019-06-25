Galaxy S20 (S11), Plus and Ultra specs, price and release date preview

member to the dynamic S10/

duo, there weren't that many performance or design upgrades compared to its predecessors, the S9 pair.

Granted, Samsung managed to differentiate the three phones by the number and features of their cameras but even the

with its six cameras and 5G modem may not do the upcoming Galaxy S20's merits justice.



How so? Well, from the few things that have trickled down about Samsung's 11th installment of the high-end Galaxy S line, we can already paint the S20 series phones (yes, that's what Samsung is going to name them) in broad strokes, and the resulting picture may turn into a masterpiece.

Galaxy S20 (S11), S20+ and Ultra prices and release date

Samsung has been scheduling its Unpacked events around the Galaxy S and Note families like clockwork lately, so we can reasonably assume when the S20 will launch in earnest. If we follow the historical schedule, the S20 family announcement that Samsung invited us for on February 11, should translate to a Friday, March 6 release date.

There are increasing rumors for a lunch the next Friday, March 13, and we hope these are not intended for the US carrier rollouts.

Since a drastic design rework is not expected, just a nip and tuck here and there, save for the camera island, we'd wager to bet on starting prices ranging from $849-$1299 depending on the model, storage, and the 5G connectivity status. If we add the new "Bright Night" to "Space Zoom" camera features, and tack on huge, up to 5000mAh batteries, it may all be worth it, especially if the Galaxy S20 comes at a Benjamin or so more than, say, the iPhone 11.



Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11e) vs Apple iPhone 11 specs and price







Galaxy S20, S20+ (S11) and Ultra design and size comparison

Given the pains Samsung went through to achieve the OLED display piercing that returned the front camera(s) punch hole of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 , it was unlikely to drastically change this design.

Crazy soapy-shaped concept renders with wraparound displays aside, these things have to be produced in the tens of millions, so Samsung usually leaves the experiments for the midrange A-series now.

In fact, all leaks point to a Note 10 derivative design, with a hole in the middle of the screen top. We'd love to see the front hole filled but may have to wait a bit more for that. Even if Samsung is making strides in under-screen front cameras, risking a cameo on its bread-and-butter S-series? Not very probable, so here are all the design leaks so far.









Galaxy S20, S20+ (S22) and Ultra specs and prices













Galaxy S20 (S11), 5G, and the Snapdragon 865 processor





This year, we are going to see a real competition in the world of mobile processing units, it seems, as both the next Exynos and Snapdragon 865 chipset lines will be done at second-gen 7nm production facilities.





The 7nm EUV Snapdragon 865 will still be produced in two versions - one with a 5G modem, and one without - and there will be 4G-only versions of the Galaxy S20 and S20+, but not of the Ultra whose $1299 price tag reiterates a 5G-exclusive model.





Samsung announced a new high-end Exynos 990 that is yet to materialize in a retail device, so we'd wager to guess that it will make a cameo in the S11 alongside the Snapdragon 865.





This one carries an improved Exynos 5123 modem with up to 7Gbps download speeds but as a separate entity. If integrated into Exynos 990, the new modem doesn't support, say, Verizon's mmWave 5G network. Here's a features comparison of the new S20 chipsets:

Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison







Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10 benchmarks, Snapdragon 865 vs Exynos 990 scores





In addition, we already have the first benchmark of the US Galaxy S20+ version that recently appeared at the FCC. The Snapdargon 865 in the S20+ scores a fair bit higher for the same clock speed, as can be expected, and the S20+ is listed as having 12GB RAM, perhaps even in the base version.









Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+) camera sensors and samples

The camera set on the Galaxy S20 Ultra would use a second generation of Samsung's 108MP sensor which outputs a 27MP photo in a pixel-binning mode as the main shooter . The S20 and S20+ will be getting enhanced 12MP sensors with a much larger, 1.8 micron pixel size, so they will also be upgraded from the S10 family. In addition, zooming abilities will be greatly enhanced on all phones, and there will be 8K video recording, too.

More pixels don't equate a better picture per se, as they are usually made tinier to fit the count, and collect less light, all other things being equal. With the magic of pixel-binning, or combining information from several pixels into one, however, not only is the resulting photo file smaller in size, but also the snap itself is usually able to overcome the smallish pixel size with some algorithmic trickery.









Space Zoom

Samsung won't be straying away from the "crazy camera" pack, it seems, as it may be doubling down on the insane zoom marketing by introducing a Samsung won't be straying away from the "crazy camera" pack, it seems, as it may be doubling down on the insane zoom marketing by introducing a Space Zoom mode or feature for the Galaxy S20 "Hubble" series, and it already trademarked the term. Given that the highest levels of optical zoom now bring 5x magnification to phones like the P30 Pro , we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung outdoes it.





The latest rumor pegs 10x hybrid and the whopping 100x digital zoom levels for the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera kit, achieved with a 48MP periscope camera and some cropping from the high-res main sensor to boot. The S20 and S20+ will make do with "only" 3x telephoto zoom, and likely 30x hybrid/digital magnification.





Bright Night











Two other trademarks that can be associated with new camera modes are Single Take and Video Spin, but what those would entail is anyone's guess at this point. Last but not least, a Samsung supplier is reportedly building a dedicated factory for time-of-flight (ToF) sensors , like the one on the Galaxy S10 5G , as analysts forecast a surge in demand. Samsung's ToF onslaught is expected to invade even its midrangers, so the rising time-of-flight tide is likely to lift the Galaxy S20 boat as well.

Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra may end up with both great cameras and long battery life

Besides a huge camera upgrade, the S20 series will boast one in the battery life department. How come? Well, the new PMP tech allows for a much tighter packaging of the battery cells compared to what Samsung is using for the Galaxy S10 models, whose packs still require a holder case.

The pleasant side effect of using PMP for the Galaxy S20 batteries is that the overall size of the package can shrink by up to 57%, allowing for much larger capacities, a smaller battery footprint leaving space for other stuff inside the phone, or a combination thereof.



Thus, the

The 5G versions of those phones , and the 120Hz display refresh, are going to be battery hogs, so Samsung had to up the ante in the endurance department. Also, Huawei, and even Apple with the 11 Pro Max, were eating its lunch in the flagship battery life department. Any takers?

Thus, the Galaxy S20 series is very likely to have much longer battery life in aggregate, compared to its S10 series predecessors, and not only thanks to the larger batteries. The reasoning behind this speculation is not only that it will probably run on more efficient processors than the ones we have now, or that Samsung will use a newer generation more frugal OLED display tech. Usually this many pixels like in a 108MP sensor, mean a lot of cross-talk and noise, all "features" that are detrimental to clean and sharp photos in the dusk. Samsung, however, is so certain that it may have overcome these downsides of ultrahigh resolution sensors, that it also trademarked the Bright Night Sensor phrase in Europe, and we can't wait how it achieved the eventual low-light excellence on the S20 Ultra.

Besides high-res photos, Samsung's 108MP sensor with Tetracell technology offers improved low-light performance, better highlights exposure for bright elements, even faster autofocus and improved HDR photography, nearing the perception of the human eye. The proof is in the pudding, i.e. the actual photos, though, and the first samples from Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 that uses the same sensor seem to be heavy on the detail, but a bit soft and mushy, so every advantage for the S20 is on paper still.