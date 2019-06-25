Samsung Android Camera Rumor Review

Galaxy S20 (S11), Plus and Ultra specs, price and release date preview

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 28, 2020, 6:27 AM

While the Galaxy S10 family may have introduced a new punch-hole display design, and a new basic S10e member to the dynamic S10/S10+ duo, there weren't that many performance or design upgrades compared to its predecessors, the S9 pair.

Granted, Samsung managed to differentiate the three phones by the number and features of their cameras but even the Galaxy S10 5G with its six cameras and 5G modem may not do the upcoming Galaxy S20's merits justice. 

How so? Well, from the few things that have trickled down about Samsung's 11th installment of the high-end Galaxy S line, we can already paint the S20 series phones (yes, that's what Samsung is going to name them) in broad strokes, and the resulting picture may turn into a masterpiece.

Galaxy S20 (S11), S20+ and Ultra prices and release date


Samsung has been scheduling its Unpacked events around the Galaxy S and Note families like clockwork lately, so we can reasonably assume when the S20 will launch in earnest. If we follow the historical schedule, the S20 family announcement that Samsung invited us for on February 11, should translate to a Friday, March 6 release date. 

There are increasing rumors for a lunch the next Friday, March 13, and we hope these are not intended for the US carrier rollouts.

Since a drastic design rework is not expected, just a nip and tuck here and there, save for the camera island, we'd wager to bet on starting prices ranging from $849-$1299 depending on the model, storage, and the 5G connectivity status. If we add the new "Bright Night" to "Space Zoom" camera features, and tack on huge, up to 5000mAh batteries, it may all be worth it, especially if the Galaxy S20 comes at a Benjamin or so more than, say, the iPhone 11.


Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11e) vs Apple iPhone 11 specs and price


Galaxy S20 (S11e)Apple iPhone 11
Design and dimensionsGlass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm (9.1mm at the camera bump)
5.78 oz (164 g)		Glass&metal
5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches (150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm)
6.84 oz (194 g)
Display6.2" 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 566 PPI AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.1" 828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 324 PPI LCD display
Cameras12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps video recording		12MP main, 1.4μm pixel size
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
4K HDR at 60fps video recording
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Apple A13
Memoryfrom 12GB RAM/128GB basic storagefrom 4GB RAM/64GB storage
Battery4000mAh3100mAh
Price (expected)from $849from $699
Release dateAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 3/6 or 3/13released
 


Galaxy S20, S20+ (S11) and Ultra design and size comparison


Given the pains Samsung went through to achieve the OLED display piercing that returned the front camera(s) punch hole of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, it was unlikely to drastically change this design. 

Crazy soapy-shaped concept renders with wraparound displays aside, these things have to be produced in the tens of millions, so Samsung usually leaves the experiments for the midrange A-series now. 

In fact, all leaks point to a Note 10 derivative design, with a hole in the middle of the screen top. We'd love to see the front hole filled but may have to wait a bit more for that. Even if Samsung is making strides in under-screen front cameras, risking a cameo on its bread-and-butter S-series? Not very probable, so here are all the design leaks so far.



Galaxy S20, S20+ (S22) and Ultra specs and prices

Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)Galaxy S20+ (S11)Galaxy S20 (S11e)
Design and dimensionsGlass&metal
166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm
(10.2 mm at the camera bump)
Exclusive Danish fabric Kvadrat case		Glass&metal 
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm 
(8.9mm at the camera bump)		Glass&metal
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm
(9.1mm at the camera bump)
Display6.9" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution 6.7" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution6.2" 3200x1440p AMOLED, Premium Hole Infinity Display, on-demand 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution
Cameras108MP main
48MP periscope 'Space Zoom', up to 10x hybrid and 100x digital magnification
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
40MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

Features:   

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
ToF camera
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording

 
Features:

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas		12MP main, 1.8μm pixel size
64MP Telephoto, 3x optical
12MP Ultrawide-angle lens
10MP selfie camera
8K 30fps or 4K HDR 120fps recording


 
Features:   

Video Spin, Bright Night, Single Take Photo, Director’s View from all cameras at once, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panoramas
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
Memoryfrom 12GB RAM/128GB to 16GB RAM/512GB basic storage from 12GB RAM/128GB basic storagefrom 12GB RAM/128GB basic storage
Battery5000mAh4500mAh4000mAh
Price (expected)from $1299 (5G model only)from $999from $849
Release dateAnnouncement 2/11, release Friday, 3/13Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/13Announcement 2/11, release Friday, 3/13


Galaxy S20 (S11), 5G, and the Snapdragon 865 processor


This year, we are going to see a real competition in the world of mobile processing units, it seems, as both the next Exynos and Snapdragon 865 chipset lines will be done at second-gen 7nm production facilities.

The 7nm EUV Snapdragon 865 will still be produced in two versions - one with a 5G modem, and one without - and there will be 4G-only versions of the Galaxy S20 and S20+, but not of the Ultra whose $1299 price tag reiterates a 5G-exclusive model. 

Samsung announced a new high-end Exynos 990 that is yet to materialize in a retail device, so we'd wager to guess that it will make a cameo in the S11 alongside the Snapdragon 865. 

This one carries an improved Exynos 5123 modem with up to 7Gbps download speeds but as a separate entity. If integrated into Exynos 990, the new modem doesn't support, say, Verizon's mmWave 5G network. Here's a features comparison of the new S20 chipsets:
 

Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison


Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)Snapdragon 855+Apple A13
Production process7nm+ EUV7nm (TSMC N7P)7nm (TSMC FF)7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		1x 2.84GHz A77

3x 2.42GHz A77

4x 1.8GHz A55

1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz

3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz

4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUMali-G77 MP11Adreno 650 at 587MHzAdreno 640Apple custom quad-core
ModemExynos 5123 (Category 24)

As an add-on:
Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		X55 5G modem

As an add-on:
Downloads up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE		Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 316Mbps

X50 5G modem add-on		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, dual-core NPUYesYesYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps		8K HDR at 30fps
4K HDR at 120fps		4K HDR10+4K HDR at 60fps
Misc.UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

LPDDR5 memory support

Single-camera up to 108MP

120Hz display refresh rate		Up to 200MP single camera support, or 2x64MP dual camera

LPDDR5 memory

Up to 144Hz QHD display refresh, or 120Hz 4K display rates		4K HDR Bokeh Video

8K 360 VR video playback

Always-on noise cancellation

Dual-frequency GPS		Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10 benchmarks, Snapdragon 865 vs Exynos 990 scores


In addition, we already have the first benchmark of the US Galaxy S20+ version that recently appeared at the FCC. The Snapdargon 865 in the S20+ scores a fair bit higher for the same clock speed, as can be expected, and the S20+ is listed as having 12GB RAM, perhaps even in the base version.



Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+) camera sensors and samples


The camera set on the Galaxy S20 Ultra would use a second generation of Samsung's 108MP sensor which outputs a 27MP photo in a pixel-binning mode as the main shooter. The S20 and S20+ will be getting enhanced 12MP sensors with a much larger, 1.8 micron pixel size, so they will also be upgraded from the S10 family. In addition, zooming abilities will be greatly enhanced on all phones, and there will be 8K video recording, too.

More pixels don't equate a better picture per se, as they are usually made tinier to fit the count, and collect less light, all other things being equal. With the magic of pixel-binning, or combining information from several pixels into one, however, not only is the resulting photo file smaller in size, but also the snap itself is usually able to overcome the smallish pixel size with some algorithmic trickery.

Besides high-res photos, Samsung's 108MP sensor with Tetracell technology offers improved low-light performance, better highlights exposure for bright elements, even faster autofocus and improved HDR photography, nearing the perception of the human eye. The proof is in the pudding, i.e. the actual photos, though, and the first samples from Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 that uses the same sensor seem to be heavy on the detail, but a bit soft and mushy, so every advantage for the S20 is on paper still.

Space Zoom


Samsung won't be straying away from the "crazy camera" pack, it seems, as it may be doubling down on the insane zoom marketing by introducing a Space Zoom mode or feature for the Galaxy S20 "Hubble" series, and it already trademarked the term. Given that the highest levels of optical zoom now bring 5x magnification to phones like the P30 Pro, we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung outdoes it. 

The latest rumor pegs 10x hybrid and the whopping 100x digital zoom levels for the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera kit, achieved with a 48MP periscope camera and some cropping from the high-res main sensor to boot. The S20 and S20+ will make do with "only" 3x telephoto zoom, and likely 30x hybrid/digital magnification.

Bright Night


Usually this many pixels like in a 108MP sensor, mean a lot of cross-talk and noise, all "features" that are detrimental to clean and sharp photos in the dusk. Samsung, however, is so certain that it may have overcome these downsides of ultrahigh resolution sensors, that it also trademarked the Bright Night Sensor phrase in Europe, and we can't wait how it achieved the eventual low-light excellence on the S20 Ultra.


Two other trademarks that can be associated with new camera modes are Single Take and Video Spin, but what those would entail is anyone's guess at this point. Last but not least, a Samsung supplier is reportedly building a dedicated factory for time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, like the one on the Galaxy S10 5G, as analysts forecast a surge in demand. Samsung's ToF onslaught is expected to invade even its midrangers, so the rising time-of-flight tide is likely to lift the Galaxy S20 boat as well.

Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra may end up with both great cameras and long battery life


Besides a huge camera upgrade, the S20 series will boast one in the battery life department. How come? Well, the new PMP tech allows for a much tighter packaging of the battery cells compared to what Samsung is using for the Galaxy S10 models, whose packs still require a holder case.

The pleasant side effect of using PMP for the Galaxy S20 batteries is that the overall size of the package can shrink by up to 57%, allowing for much larger capacities, a smaller battery footprint leaving space for other stuff inside the phone, or a combination thereof. 

 

Thus, the Galaxy S20 series is very likely to have much longer battery life in aggregate, compared to its S10 series predecessors, and not only thanks to the larger batteries. The reasoning behind this speculation is not only that it will probably run on more efficient processors than the ones we have now, or that Samsung will use a newer generation more frugal OLED display tech.

The 5G versions of those phones , and the 120Hz display refresh, are going to be battery hogs, so Samsung had to up the ante in the endurance department. Also, Huawei, and even Apple with the 11 Pro Max, were eating its lunch in the flagship battery life department. Any takers?

Galaxy S10 series Galaxy S20 series (expected)
3100mAh (Galaxy S10e)4000mAh (Galaxy S20)
3400mAh (Galaxy S10)4500mAh (Galaxy S20+)
4100mAh (S10+)
4300mAh (Note 10+)
4500mAh (S10+ 5G)		5000mAh (Galaxy S20 Ultra)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11e)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (S11)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)

