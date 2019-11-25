Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Camera

Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 25, 2019, 6:45 AM
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9
From Greek sources with Samsung insider knowledge that have been right many a times before, especially when it comes to Galaxy phone tips, now comes the eye-watering specs kit of the "like no other" camera of the Galaxy S11 series. 

The camera set on the Galaxy S11 and S11+ will go for both ultrahigh resolutions and record high zoom levels, in addition to extra time-of-flight sensors, and that's just what we've heard so far. That Space Zoom feature that Samsung trademarked recently?

Galaxy S11 and 11+ camera


It turns out that Samsung will one-up them all plebeian phones that offer "mere" 50x hybrid zoom with 100x magnification, derived from a powerful 10x optical zoom achieved with a jaw-dropping 48MP telephoto camera that will accompany a 108MP main sensor.

We don't know what kind of periscope, pixel-binning and straight-out cropping trickery will Samsung employ to get to the maximum 100x zoom level, but the amount of detail that the first phones with 108MP sensors are offering, has proved to be staggering already. 

Galaxy S11+ specs and release


What else are we learning from today's leak to add to the ones from the last few days? Well, that it, and the larger sibling S11+, will be with a 120Hz display refresh rate, while the Galaxy S11+ (the only one that hasn't been rendered in full so far), will sport a whopping 6.9" panel.

This could only mean one thing - a thinner top bezel, as we wouldn't want the S11+ to be much larger than the Note 10+ or the S10+ 5G, after all. Still, 6.9" is a borderline tablet size, so we can't wait to see how much has Samsung sawed off those bezels.


Rumored Galaxy S11+ specs
Design and dimensionsPremium Hole Infinity Display, glass&metal design
Display6.9" 2K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh
Cameras108MP main
48MP with 10x optical/100x hybrid 'Space Zoom'
1x ultra-wide angle, 1x ToF cameras
8K recording at 30fps
Camera features: Director’s View simultaneous tri-camera preview, Video Spin, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panorama
Processor(s)Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
Memory8GB RAM/256GB basic storage
Battery4900mAh
Price$999
Release dateFebruary 11 announcement, March 6 release

 
What's also pretty surprising is that, according to the insider, the S11 series is going to be announced as soon as February 11, which is much earlier than the typical pre-MWC unveiling that Samsung does which would have fallen on Sunday, February 24. 

Apparently, Samsung is so proud with what it has accomplished on the S11 series, that it may hold a special Unpacked event mid-February way before the MWC expo, and release the phone in very early March.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Galaxy-S11-camera-specs-release-date-100-zoom
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
Strong-demand-will-result-in-a-doubling-of-AirPods-shipments-this-year
Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras
att-5g-network-consumer-launch-galaxy-note-10-plus-5g
AT&T's real 5G network for the masses is launching at last with the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-Samsung-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: BOGOs on Apple iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, LG phones

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.