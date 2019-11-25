Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
Galaxy S11 and 11+ camera
It turns out that Samsung will one-up them all plebeian phones that offer "mere" 50x hybrid zoom with 100x magnification, derived from a powerful 10x optical zoom achieved with a jaw-dropping 48MP telephoto camera that will accompany a 108MP main sensor.
Galaxy S11+ specs and release
What else are we learning from today's leak to add to the ones from the last few days? Well, that it, and the larger sibling S11+, will be with a 120Hz display refresh rate, while the Galaxy S11+ (the only one that hasn't been rendered in full so far), will sport a whopping 6.9" panel.
This could only mean one thing - a thinner top bezel, as we wouldn't want the S11+ to be much larger than the Note 10+ or the S10+ 5G, after all. Still, 6.9" is a borderline tablet size, so we can't wait to see how much has Samsung sawed off those bezels.
|Rumored Galaxy S11+ specs
|Design and dimensions
|Premium Hole Infinity Display, glass&metal design
|Display
|6.9" 2K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh
|Cameras
|108MP main
48MP with 10x optical/100x hybrid 'Space Zoom'
1x ultra-wide angle, 1x ToF cameras
8K recording at 30fps
Camera features: Director’s View simultaneous tri-camera preview, Video Spin, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, Vertical Panorama
|Processor(s)
|Snapdragon 865, Exynos 990
|Memory
|8GB RAM/256GB basic storage
|Battery
|4900mAh
|Price
|$999
|Release date
|February 11 announcement, March 6 release
What's also pretty surprising is that, according to the insider, the S11 series is going to be announced as soon as February 11, which is much earlier than the typical pre-MWC unveiling that Samsung does which would have fallen on Sunday, February 24.
Apparently, Samsung is so proud with what it has accomplished on the S11 series, that it may hold a special Unpacked event mid-February way before the MWC expo, and release the phone in very early March.
