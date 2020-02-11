AT&T Sprint Samsung Android Camera

First camera samples from the foldable Galaxy Z Flip

Rado Slavov
by Rado Slavov
Feb 11, 2020, 3:26 PM
First camera samples from the foldable Galaxy Z Flip
Let's just pretend the Galaxy Fold didn't happen, and start all over again, shall we? Here comes the Galaxy Z Flip – Samsung's first 2020 foldable phone, and right off the bat, it seems way more practical and promising than the Fold.

With a standard flip phone form-factor, just like the Motorola Razr, the Z Flip is a fashionable, yet still very powerful device. Along with the respectable Snapdragon 855+ processor, users are also getting a dual main camera configuration of 12 MP standard and 12 MP ultra-wide.

Staying true to ourselves, we went ahead and shot a bunch of quick photos with the Z Flip's camera, straight from the announcement event. And so here they are, available in the gallery below, full color and all!

We've got to say these first impromptu shots turned out quite strong. The Galaxy Z Flip demonstrates excellent dynamic range and color balance, along with plentiful details – a typical Samsung camera look. Which is good, considering the experimental nature of the phone itself, it's good that Samsung has managed to build a competent camera into it.

Check out the photos in the gallery and let us know what you think about them in the comments!

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

oldtymer
Reply

1. oldtymer

Posts: 21; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

WOW, that's one of the main things I wanted to see.... I'm not a huge fan of the look of the flip... but the pics are really good.... ouf... wish you had a Razr in hand to take comparable pics

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless