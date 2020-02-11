First camera samples from the foldable Galaxy Z Flip







With a standard flip phone form-factor, just like the Motorola Razr , the Z Flip is a fashionable, yet still very powerful device. Along with the respectable Snapdragon 855+ processor, users are also getting a dual main camera configuration of 12 MP standard and 12 MP ultra-wide.





Staying true to ourselves, we went ahead and shot a bunch of quick photos with the Z Flip's camera, straight from the announcement event. And so here they are, available in the gallery below, full color and all!





We've got to say these first impromptu shots turned out quite strong. The Galaxy Z Flip demonstrates excellent dynamic range and color balance, along with plentiful details – a typical Samsung camera look. Which is good, considering the experimental nature of the phone itself, it's good that Samsung has managed to build a competent camera into it.





Check out the photos in the gallery and let us know what you think about them in the comments!



