First camera samples from the foldable Galaxy Z Flip
Let's just pretend the Galaxy Fold didn't happen, and start all over again, shall we? Here comes the Galaxy Z Flip – Samsung's first 2020 foldable phone, and right off the bat, it seems way more practical and promising than the Fold.
Staying true to ourselves, we went ahead and shot a bunch of quick photos with the Z Flip's camera, straight from the announcement event. And so here they are, available in the gallery below, full color and all!
We've got to say these first impromptu shots turned out quite strong. The Galaxy Z Flip demonstrates excellent dynamic range and color balance, along with plentiful details – a typical Samsung camera look. Which is good, considering the experimental nature of the phone itself, it's good that Samsung has managed to build a competent camera into it.
Check out the photos in the gallery and let us know what you think about them in the comments!
1 Comment
1. oldtymer
Posts: 21; Member since: Jan 31, 2020
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):