Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Galaxy Ring: Samsung's first-gen smart ring edges closer to mass production

Samsung
Galaxy Ring: Samsung's first-gen smart ring edges closer to mass production
The image shows a smart ring from Oura

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Ring might be just around the corner, or at least that's what a new report from THE ELEC, a Korean media outlet, suggests. The decision about whether to start mass production could be made as early as next month.

Currently, still in the early stages of development, the tech giant seems to be actively collaborating with domestic and foreign parts makers to bring the Galaxy Ring to life. The decision to mass-produce the Galaxy Ring is still uncertain, but industry rumors suggest that Samsung is expected to decide in August at the earliest.

As per THE ELEC's report, the preliminary development review results will be shared with Roh Tae-moon, Samsung’s president and head of Mobile eXperience. Once the company decides to go ahead with mass production of the Galaxy Ring, it can kickstart the product development process.

However, even if Samsung decides to mass-produce the Galaxy Ring, it may not hit the market immediately. Similar to the Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Ring might require medical device approval after the product development phase. Typically, this approval process takes 7 to 8 months for product development and an additional 10 to 12 months for medical device approval. So, it's likely that the release date for the Galaxy Ring would be sometime in 2025.

Alternatively, Samsung may categorize the Galaxy Ring as a straightforward wellness product, skipping the medical device approval process and possibly launching it in the coming year.

The Galaxy Ring's potential lies in offering more precise body information measurements compared to the Galaxy Watch. Its snug fit on the finger might minimize errors caused by loose wear. However, due to weaker blood flow in the finger than in the wrist, information accuracy might be slightly reduced, or if the ring is too tight, it could lead to errors in blood flow measurements.

However, if the features of the Galaxy Ring are comparable to those offered by the Galaxy Watch, it could potentially compete for a share of the Galaxy Watch market.

Interestingly, Samsung appears to be gearing up not only to enter the smart ring market and compete with category leader Oura but also to explore the potential of developing a Galaxy Ring compatible with AR/VR devices.

Apple recently revealed its AR/VR device, Vision Pro, which uses cameras and sensors to track the user's head and hand movements without requiring a special controller. Rumors suggest that Samsung is also working on a similar technology for their smart ring and has applied for a patent to collect various information through it.

Popular stories

Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Sorry Fold fans, but this is the year of the compact folding phone, said Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Sorry Fold fans, but this is the year of the compact folding phone, said Samsung
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Score a sweet discount on the Apple Watch Series 8; get one from Amazon
Score a sweet discount on the Apple Watch Series 8; get one from Amazon
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Galaxy Ring: Samsung's first-gen smart ring edges closer to mass production
Galaxy Ring: Samsung's first-gen smart ring edges closer to mass production
TCL’s back-to-school promo discounts a bunch of unlocked phones
TCL’s back-to-school promo discounts a bunch of unlocked phones
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones are deeply discounted in a few different colors
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones are deeply discounted in a few different colors
Apple iPad bezels to get slimmer with LIPO technology
Apple iPad bezels to get slimmer with LIPO technology
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless