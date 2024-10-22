At 42% off, the Galaxy Buds FE are the top pick for frugal buyers looking for great sound
Budget earbuds that sound good and have great ANC are usually hard to find, but we're back with another deal on earphones that fit this description perfectly.
As you saw in the title, the earbuds in question are the affordable Galaxy Buds FE, which are currently on sale at a sweet $42 discount at Walmart. This lowers the price of the earbuds by 42% and lets you snag a pair for just $57.99, down from $99.99. It's worth noting that this offer has been available for a while now, so it's not a brand-new deal on the market. Nonetheless, it's still unmissable, as these earbuds have a lot to offer for their current sub-$58 price tag.
Firstly, these fellas deliver awesome sound for their ultra-affordable price. Secondly, they come with capable ANC, which is a rare sight since most budget headphones don't have good noise cancellation — some don't even offer ANC at all. You can even tweak the audio to your liking using the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
They also deliver good battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours with it turned off. Toss in the case, and these bad boys give you up to 21 hours total — pretty solid for budget earbuds!
All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE are totally worth going for, despite not ranking among the best on the market. Plus, they're a real steal at their current price at Walmart. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and score these awesome earbuds for less now while you still can.
