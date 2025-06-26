Verizon's latest move shows it's paying attention to a specific kind of user
And it's part of a bigger shift in how the carrier handles support and flexibility.
Verizon just rolled out a new set of military benefits as part of its bigger AI-powered push to overhaul customer care and make rewards a bigger focus across all its brands. And that includes a brand-new short-term service suspension option aimed directly at service members.
If you are in the military and getting deployed for less than 90 days – even if you're still technically within Verizon's coverage area – you can now take advantage of Verizon's Military Short Term Suspend. That means you can pause your line temporarily for just $10 per month or your regular monthly service price, whichever is lower.
There is also the Fios Home Internet option that starts at $45/month with Auto Pay, and if you bundle it with mobile service and a military discount, you get an extra $15 off, dropping the price to just $30/month – and yes, that includes the 3-year price lock guarantee on the base rate.
Verizon's move brings it closer to T-Mobile's military offerings, though some differences remain. For example, T-Mobile boasts a 5-year price lock guarantee (though we all know how those often work in reality), while Verizon's lock is 3 years. T-Mobile bundles perks like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Hulu in its plans, while Verizon charges an extra $10 per line for those add-ons.
But if you're comparing carriers, it's not just about who gives you the biggest discount or the most free streaming – it's about where you get solid coverage, real support and the best value for you. And if you're wondering which one to go with, make sure to check out:
A more flexible way to pause your plan during deployment
Verizon is also keeping its long-term suspension option in place for those deployed between 90 days and 3 years. In that case, eligible customers won't be charged for service, add-ons or even their device payment during the entire suspension period. And when it comes time to disconnect, there are two options: either pay off the device or return it in good working order, and the remaining balance will be waived.
We have set standards in network reliability, choice and innovation on behalf of customers, and are committed to continuously raising the bar on how we support their individual needs - which means reliability and flexibility so they can stay connected, on their terms. Our military personnel in training or those on short-term domestic assignments deserve an option tailored to their needs.
– Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Verizon Consumer CEO, June 2025
Beyond the new suspension option, Verizon is also offering a few more deals. Military customers can now get 4 lines starting at $25 per line per month (plus taxes and fees) on Unlimited Welcome, a budget-friendly unlimited plan that offers the option to add perks like streaming services or hotspot data.
And even Tracfone, Verizon's prepaid brand, is joining in. It now offers 10% off all $20/month or higher Unlimited Talk & Text plans for verified military customers. You can verify your status easily through ID.me and start saving without needing a contract.
