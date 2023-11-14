The fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now half off on Amazon; snag a pair and save big
A week ago, the best earbuds for Galaxy phone users – the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – got a handsome discount on Best Buy. Don’t worry if you missed out on that opportunity! A few days before the official launch of its Black Friday event, Amazon is letting you get these fantastic earbuds at half off. At such a low price, these high-end earbuds are a steal!
What’s not to like about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? These fantastic earbuds have it all: ANC, a solid sound performance characterized by rich vocals and deep bass, and enough battery life to keep your favorite tunes going strong for up to five hours before the juice runs out.
Undeniably, earbuds aren’t all about the features and sound performance – you also need a good and comfortable fit. Well, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro tick that box as well! They’re certainly not the smallest high-end earbuds on the market, but they’re tiny and lightweight enough to forget all about them once you put them on.
As mentioned, these earbuds last approximately five hours on a single charge. Like every other pair of wireless earbuds, they have a charging case, helping you bring total playtime to 18 hours with ANC on.
There are no two ways around it – the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed exceptional. If you’re an Android phone user, they are some of the best earbuds you can choose. Although they aren’t too expensive at their regular price, they undoubtedly give way more bang for your buck at half off! Don’t miss out.
We should clarify that the deal only applies to the model in White. Still, this paintjob decidedly looks sleek and will match most people’s styles. If the color White isn’t right for you, know that other early Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds are up for grabs.
Other cool features include customizable EQ, Ambient Sound mode, and Voice Detect. The last is a handy feature that pauses your ANC and turns on Ambient Sound as soon as you start talking.
