The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a must-buy at this hefty discount on Amazon

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are discounted by $90 on Amazon. This means you can get a pair for under $140 with this deal. The earbuds are worth every penny spent, offering top-quality sound, great ANC, and good battery life. Act fast and save now!





The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver amazing sound with a strong bass. Their active noise cancellation is excellent, too, so you can fully enjoy your tunes without the outside bothering you. Plus, they're IPX7-rated, making them perfect for the gym, as they can withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes.



You're also getting earbuds with good battery life when going for these fellas, as they offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC on and up to 8 hours with it off. With the case, their total playtime increases to up to 18 hours with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with it disabled.



Thanks to this sweet $90 price cut, you can currently get a pair in White for just under $140 and save 39%. We should also point out that the earbuds have been available at this sweet markdown for a while now, and this isn't exactly a new deal. Nevertheless, it's definitely worth taking advantage of, so you should act fast, as you never know when the offer might expire.