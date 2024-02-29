Up Next:
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Over a month ago, Amazon UK released a top deal on one of the best mid-range phones on the market, the Galaxy A54 5G. Guess what — the offer is back in the game, although for a limited time! That’s right; you can get this puppy at £100 off, which sounds like an awesome offer to us.
Let us stress once again that this is a limited-time deal and, as such, won’t remain active for far too long. Given that we haven’t seen this bad boy at lower prices in quite a while, now’s the time to act if you want to upgrade to a new solid mid-ranger and score some savings while you’re at it.
This bad boy is compact with its 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, so if devices with extra large screens don’t do the trick for you, this one might be just right. Not only did Samsung opt for an AMOLED panel here, but it also ensured scrolling and gaming are as smooth as butter with 120Hz refresh rates.
There’s also a great camera, as we mentioned before. It consists of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor. With the right conditions, the triple camera shoots some pretty good photos.
In what seems to have become the new “standard” in the mid-range category, this puppy also has a 5,000mAh battery. In comparison, the vanilla Galaxy S23 packs a battery with 3,785mAh capacity.
In case you’re wondering, you’re getting the whole shebang with this bad boy. Okay, almost the whole shebang — the latest AI gimmicks are absent here, but you do get a great display, reasonable performance, decent camera setup, and a large battery. What more could you want from a mid-range phone?
No Qualcomm chipset hums under the Galaxy A54 hood, but then again, the South Korean tech giant tends to reserve flagship processors for top-of-the-line devices. Then again, the proprietary octa-core Exynos SoC used here performs reasonably well for the phone’s price bracket. To top this off, this chipset is definitely more capable than the processor used in the Galaxy A53.
