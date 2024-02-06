Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

A sizzling deal now lets you snag the hot Galaxy A54 mid-ranger for $100 off its price

A sizzling deal now lets you snag the hot Galaxy A54 mid-ranger for $100 off its price
The new Galaxy S24 lineup is indeed pretty impressive, but given the hefty price tags of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy phones, some people will most likely choose to give these awesome phones a pass and change their focus to a more budget-friendly Galaxy smartphone.

Look at that! At the moment, Amazon is selling the US version of Samsung's latest mid-ranger, the Galaxy A54 with 128GB of storage space, at a sweet 22% discount, letting you snag this bad boy for $100 off its price if you act fast and take advantage of this deal right now!

Although the phone had been enjoying bigger discounts at the retailer in the past — like $125 big when the phone was available at its lowest price — you can regularly spot this handsome fella discounted at around $50. However, it appears that Amazon is feeling generous now, allowing you to score even greater savings than usual, which is another reason to get a Galaxy A54 today! The handset is discounted that much at Best Buy as well. So, if you prefer Best Buy to Amazon, you can snag it for less from there instead.

Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy A54 delivers good performance and can handle day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming without any issues. However, we noticed some stutters during our time with the device. Samsung may have fixed them, but still, keep this in mind.

Additionally, the Galaxy A54 takes pretty decent pictures for a mid-ranger. Furthermore, its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. Moreover, the phone sports a big 5,000mAh battery, allowing it to last you a whole day or day and a half with regular usage on a single charge.

So, in short, the Galaxy A54 is sleek, has decent power, packs good cameras and battery life, and is an even bigger bargain at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal now and get a Galaxy A54 at a discounted price before it's too la

