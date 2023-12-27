Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the Galaxy A54 5G returns for Prime members only
Still haven’t found the perfect Android smartphone? How about spicing things up with a new Samsung phone on the cheap? If you find the idea tempting (and you also have a Prime membership), we suggest you head to Amazon right away, for the merchant has decided to return its Black Friday discount on the mid-range Galaxy A54 5G. That’s right, this puppy is once again $125 cheaper than usual.
A decided winner in the best mid-range phones category, the Galaxy A54 is a successful amalgamation of flagship-like performance and affordability. The smartphone is way more affordable than the vanilla Galaxy S23, for example, and yet it boasts a gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with (surprise, surprise!) dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz.
Samsung didn’t cut any corners with the camera, giving you plenty of awesome sensors to facilitate your smartphone photography obsessions. On the rear, the Android phone has a triple camera configuration consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie snapper for stunning selfies.
With this one, you also don’t have to worry about battery life way too much, either. It’s equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, which has lasted over 16 hours of web browsing on our battery tests. In addition, the Galaxy A54 5G battery supports charging speeds of 25W, and it gets from 0 to 100% in about an hour and 20 minutes.
There’s a catch, though. As hinted, the deal is exclusively available for Prime members. Still, given that the membership has some advantages, such as free shipping and exclusive access to such awesome deals, we believe now might be a good time to try it out in case you haven’t already.
The Galaxy A54 5G is also decidedly powerful for its price range, with the proprietary Exynos 1380 SoC humming under its hood. What’s more, this particular configuration comes with 128GB of internal storage. If that’s not enough for your favorite photos and videos, simply insert a microSD card and expand it to 1TB.
