Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets
Starting November 22 through December 2, the following smartwatches and fitness trackers will be on sale via Samsung's online store:
- Save $80 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth version
- Save $50 on Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE version
- Save $50 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, both LTE and Bluetooth versions
- Save $50 when you buy a Galaxy Watch Active and Wireless Charging Battery pack together
- Save $20 on a Samsung Galaxy Fit
Moving on to tablets, Samsung offers discounts of up to $200 on four different models. Some of the deals are available until December 29, while others will end much earlier. Check them all out below:
- Save $100 on a Galaxy Tab S6, available until December 29
- Save $200 on a Galaxy Tab S4, available until November 29
- Save up to $80 instantly on a Galaxy Tab A 10.1, available until November 22
- Save $50 on a Galaxy Tab A Kid, available until December 2
Keep in mind that Samsung will run Cyber Monday deals, so make sure you save some money for that round of sales as well, and stay tuned for more details.
