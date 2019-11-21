Samsung Android Tablets Deals Wearables

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 21, 2019, 3:44 PM
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets
Samsung has already kicked off its Black Friday sale and since we've already told you about the company's deals on smartphones, let's take a look at all the discounts the wearables and tablets are getting throughout November.

Starting November 22 through December 2, the following smartwatches and fitness trackers will be on sale via Samsung's online store:


Moving on to tablets, Samsung offers discounts of up to $200 on four different models. Some of the deals are available until December 29, while others will end much earlier. Check them all out below:


Keep in mind that Samsung will run Cyber Monday deals, so make sure you save some money for that round of sales as well, and stay tuned for more details.

