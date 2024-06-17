Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The capable Galaxy A35 5G can again be yours at its best price on Amazon
Looking for an everyday Android phone that can serve (almost) all your needs at reasonable prices? The Galaxy A35 5G might be exactly what you need. This is one of the best mid-range phones, usually costing about $400. But if you act fast and get one at Amazon, you can save $40.

The Galaxy A35 5G is a great mid-range phone, released just three months ago. It currently sells at its best price on Amazon, saving you $40 for a limited time. The phone has a beautiful 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, 6GB RAM, 128GB of built-in storage space. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and is set for four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. Additionally, it has a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Although not really substantial, the $40 discount is a rare occurrence, plus it lands the device at its best price on Amazon (for now). So, if you like what it has to offer, get yours quickly!
This discount may not seem like much, but it's the best deal we've seen for the Samsung phone up to now. It has also gone live only a couple of times, so it's not something you can see every day. With that in mind, Best Buy matches Amazon's discount on the device. With activation, you can get even better savings from that seller.

This bad boy is a particularly good choice because of its gorgeous display. While competitors like the Pixel 7a have a 90Hz screen, this puppy's 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen gives you buttery-smooth 120Hz frame refresh rates. With HDR support, the display is one of the best things about this phone.

Another area where this mid-range phone excels is the camera. As we've pointed out in our Galaxy A35 5G review, it's one of the best camera phones within its price range. It features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro on the rear, plus a 13MP selfie camera on its front side. With that setup, the phone takes great photos with vivid colors and no oversaturation.

Performance-wise, you can expect the occasional stutter from the Exynos 1380 chipset. Then again, for its asking price, the Galaxy A35 doesn't perform badly – it's just not as good as what you get from more capable devices.

In what's become typical for most mid-range phones of today, the handset also has a 5,000mAh battery. According to our battery tests, the device should give you almost 10 hours of gaming, which isn't half bad.

Should you get it? If you don't mind the somewhat small discount of just $40 (which still lands it at its best price) and the occasional laggy performance, absolutely. Amazon's deal will remain active only for a short while, so do keep that in mind.
