The capable Galaxy A35 5G can again be yours at its best price on Amazon

Looking for an everyday Android phone that can serve (almost) all your needs at reasonable prices? The Galaxy A35 5G might be exactly what you need. This is one of the best mid-range phones, usually costing about $400. But if you act fast and get one at Amazon, you can save $40.
This discount may not seem like much, but it's the best deal we've seen for the Samsung phone up to now. It has also gone live only a couple of times, so it's not something you can see every day. With that in mind, Best Buy matches Amazon's discount on the device. With activation, you can get even better savings from that seller.
Another area where this mid-range phone excels is the camera. As we've pointed out in our Galaxy A35 5G review, it's one of the best camera phones within its price range. It features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro on the rear, plus a 13MP selfie camera on its front side. With that setup, the phone takes great photos with vivid colors and no oversaturation.
In what's become typical for most mid-range phones of today, the handset also has a 5,000mAh battery. According to our battery tests, the device should give you almost 10 hours of gaming, which isn't half bad.
Should you get it? If you don't mind the somewhat small discount of just $40 (which still lands it at its best price) and the occasional laggy performance, absolutely. Amazon's deal will remain active only for a short while, so do keep that in mind.
This bad boy is a particularly good choice because of its gorgeous display. While competitors like the Pixel 7a have a 90Hz screen, this puppy's 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen gives you buttery-smooth 120Hz frame refresh rates. With HDR support, the display is one of the best things about this phone.
Performance-wise, you can expect the occasional stutter from the Exynos 1380 chipset. Then again, for its asking price, the Galaxy A35 doesn't perform badly – it's just not as good as what you get from more capable devices.
