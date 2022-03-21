 Galaxy S22 Ultra's Victus+ glass takes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a drop test - PhoneArena

Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra's Victus+ glass takes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a drop test

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Galaxy S22 Ultra's Victus+ glass takes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a drop test
Samsung's newest Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship is clad in the latest Gorilla Glass Victus+ armor front and back, while Apple's finest is protected by a proprietary Ceramic Shield, again based on the durable reinforced Gorilla Glass concept.

Moreover, not to be outdone by Apple's stainless steel frame on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung crafted a new Armor Aluminum frame to hold the S22 Ultra glass sandwich together that is stronger than its predecessor's 7000-series aircraft-grade frame.

Who would win in a Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max drop test fight then? Well, the curved display and sloping edges on the rear did the Galaxy S22 Ultra a disservice as in previous drop tests, so the iPhone 13 Pro Max won the drop tests by a small margin. 

In any case, you should put both a case and a screen protector on both these expensive puppies the second you get them, but that's especially true in the S22 Ultra's case. Case closed.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
User reviews
9.8
  • Display 6.8 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless