Galaxy S22 Ultra's Victus+ glass takes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a drop test

Samsung's newest Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship is clad in the latest Gorilla Glass Victus+ armor front and back, while Apple's finest is protected by a proprietary Ceramic Shield , again based on the durable reinforced Gorilla Glass concept.





In any case, you should put both a case and a screen protector on both these expensive puppies the second you get them, but that's especially true in the S22 Ultra's case. Case closed.

Moreover, not to be outdone by Apple's stainless steel frame on the iPhone 13 Pro Max , Samsung crafted a new Armor Aluminum frame to hold the S22 Ultra glass sandwich together that is stronger than its predecessor's 7000-series aircraft-grade frame.