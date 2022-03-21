Galaxy S22 Ultra's Victus+ glass takes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a drop test

Galaxy S22 Ultra's Victus+ glass takes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a drop test0
Samsung's newest Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship is clad in the latest Gorilla Glass Victus+ armor front and back, while Apple's finest is protected by a proprietary Ceramic Shield, again based on the durable reinforced Gorilla Glass concept.
Moreover, not to be outdone by Apple's stainless steel frame on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung crafted a new Armor Aluminum frame to hold the S22 Ultra glass sandwich together that is stronger than its predecessor's 7000-series aircraft-grade frame.
Who would win in a Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max drop test fight then? Well, the curved display and sloping edges on the rear did the Galaxy S22 Ultra a disservice as in previous drop tests, so the iPhone 13 Pro Max won the drop tests by a small margin.
In any case, you should put both a case and a screen protector on both these expensive puppies the second you get them, but that's especially true in the S22 Ultra's case. Case closed.
