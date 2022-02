Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors are here to hug that sweet curves

You can now reserve your Galaxy S22 phone here:



The new Galaxy S22 series is almost here, and even though all the leaks and rumors left nothing to the imagination, we’re still pretty excited about the announcement. Samsung will be revealing three models this year - the vanilla Galaxy S22, the upper echelon Galaxy S22 Plus, and the top model - the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Actually, Samsung already opened reservations for the most impatient Galaxy fans out there, and you can book your new Galaxy S22 phone below.Now, unlike the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus, which sport flat screens, the Galaxy S22 Ultra maintains the slight curvature on the sides. That’s to be expected, as this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra kinda replaces the Galaxy Note series, and the latter was the first Samsung phone to feature a curved display (on the Galaxy Note Edge, back in 2014).Going for a curved display these days might seem controversial, as the industry is slowly moving away from this tech and going back to flat screens, but it is what it is. There are benefits to having a curved screen - the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch display, and bending the sides makes the phone much more compact. And it looks cool and futuristic, as well.Unfortunately, curved screens have one major disadvantage - they’re pretty fragile. That’s why a screen protector is almost a necessity with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here we curated a list of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors, so you won’t worry about shattering your new gem to pieces.But first, let’s answer a pressing question.Yes and no. Even though the screen size is the same on both models, the exact dimensions differ. You could probably make an old Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protector fit the Galaxy S22 but there are no guarantees that the fit will be perfect, and furthermore, it’s more of a gamble with tempered glass screen protectors, as even a slight difference in size could result in a misaligned curvature on the sides.So, given the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra versus the price of even the most expensive screen protector, we would advise getting a new one, made specifically for the S22 Ultra. No reason to risk it to save a couple of bucks.At the moment, there aren’t many options out there, as the official announcement of the Galaxy S22 series is still some hours away but if you want to be one of the early birds, you can get a decent screen protector right now. Oh, and by the way, you should check out our Best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases article as well.