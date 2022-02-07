Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors are here to hug that sweet curves

PanzerGlass Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protector

Ultimate Shield Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Liquid Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protector

Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protector

LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $750 Coverage

cellhelmet Liquid Glass Screen Protector

Crystalusion Plus Active Anti-Bacterial Screen Protection Solution

Conclusion





You may also find interesting:

PanzerGlass is really popular in Europe, and while you wait for the ZAGG and Whitestone Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors to arrive, it’s a decent alternative.This screen protector features a tempered glass design with 9H hardness, an oleophobic and antibacterial coating. The PanzerGlass is also pretty thin at 0.4 mm, so you won’t notice it’s there, and it also won’t mess with the touch sensitivity of your screen.Speaking of which, this screen protector also works perfectly with the under-display sonic fingerprint reader of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s shock and scratch resistant, and the installation is pretty straightforward. Last but not least, it has a case-friendly design so you can use it with your favorite case.Another early bird option that you can get from the UK is the Ultimate Shield Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protector. Just like the PanzerGlass option, this one features 9H hardness, plus some other bells and whistles.Ultimate Shield uses premium LOCA Glue to offer better clarity and adhesion of the screen protector, and the protector itself isn’t using the annoying dotted matrix design that can be seen under certain angles.There’s an oleophobic coating, precise curved edges to perfectly fit the Galaxy S22 Ultra curved screen, and great touch sensitivity. The price is on the higher end but this Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protector is definitely one of the better ones.Of course, there are budget-friendly options out there, too. The Olixar Tempered Glass screen protector will get your Galaxy S22 Ultra covered (pun intended) for much less. And you’re not compromising as much as you might think.This Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protector comes with the same 9H hardness as the other much more expensive options mentioned above, and it also features a 95% light penetration ratio - meaning it won’t mess with your screen brightness.The Olixar Tempered Glass is also really thin and adds minimal bulk to your phone - just 0.26mm. It’s made specifically for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so the installation is pretty easy and the fit is perfect.You can go even lower in price if you opt for a thin film Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protector. There are some benefits to this design - it’s much easier to install and will fit the curved sides of the S22 Ultra perfectly.This screen protector is also very light and thin, and uses silicone gel to “vacuum” to the display - no adhesive needed. On the other hand, the shatter protection is not on par with tempered glass screen protectors but it will guard against scratches and nasty fingerprints. And the price is really affordable.There’s another way to protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra and it doesn’t involve sticking a slate of plastic or glass on top of its screen. Behold the liquid glass technology.As the name suggests, you simply put a few droplets on your Galaxy S22 Ultra, wipe it on, buff it up, and you’re good to go. This solution is made of microscopic glass particles, suspended in a liquid solution.It’s a clever idea that adds another layer of protection to your phone’s screen, and does so in style. Furthermore, Liquid Glass offers insurance with your purchase covering up to $750 in screen damage. You can use the tiny bottle to cover the screens of multiple devices (5-6 regularly sized smartphones), and the solution is compatible with under-display fingerprint scanners.This is another take on the same idea, although a more premium one, as it’s made in America. The CellHelmet Liquid Glass universal screen protector covers your Galaxy S22 Ultra screen with a coating, 500x thinner than a human hair.It’s pretty thin but the guys at CellHelmet say that even at that thickness the liquid screen protector enhances your screen durability. The application is quite easy, and given that the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a curved screen, this solution (again with the puns) may be the best one for you.Speaking of solutions, durability is not the only factor you should consider. Today we’re talking much more often about antiviral and anti-bacterial protection. There’s a solution to this problem when it comes to your smartphone (which is one of the dirtiest objects around you, by the way), and this solution is called Crystalusion.You apply it like the liquid screen protectors we mentioned earlier but instead of hardening the glass, this one kills up to 99.9% of viruses, fungi and bacteria on the screen.There’s science backing up this product coming from medical institutes in Switzerland and Turkey - the nanocoating on the display lasts up to 10 days, and one batch will last you up to three months. It’s safe, invisible, and you can apply it to virtually any device.There you have it. These are the best Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors you can get right now, and the list will only grow from here. Be sure to check this space regularly, as we will be updating it with new entries pretty much every day.