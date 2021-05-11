Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Display

Apple announces another big multi-million dollar investment in Corning's Ceramic Shield

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 11, 2021, 12:29 AM
Apple announces another big multi-million dollar investment in Corning's Ceramic Shield
Apple announced today that it is making an additional $45 million investment from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund. A previous $450 million investment from the fund helped Corning develop the durable Ceramic Shield glass which debuted on the iPhone 12 series. It remains unknown whether the Ceramic Shield will remain exclusive to Apple or whether the glass will be offered to other phone manufacturers.

Corning produces glass for the iPhone out of a factory in Kentucky and the $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing fund offers upfront purchasing orders and investments to help Corning's U.S. operations. Corning supports over 1,000 jobs in the U.S. and Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams remembers the early days of the iPhone and Corning's contribution. " Originally, the iPhone was going to have a plastic screen but Steve Jobs noticed that the screens were easily scratched when carried in a pocket.

Just months before the phone was released in June 2007, Apple pressured Corning to mass-produce its scratch resistant Gorilla Glass. As Apple's COO says, "Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible. From the very first iPhone glass, to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability."

"Ceramic Shield is a prime example of the technologies that are possible when deep innovation meets the power of American manufacturing. We’re so proud to work alongside Corning, whose 170-year-old legacy is a testament to the ingenuity of the US workforce," Williams said.


Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman and chief executive officer, says, "We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with Apple on Ceramic Shield, made possible in part through the Advanced Manufacturing Fund and the hard work and dedication of hundreds of individuals at Corning and Apple." said Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We thank Apple for our longstanding product-development partnership and for their continued commitment to supporting the American workforce. The deep investment they’ve provided for new manufacturing technology in our Harrodsburg, Kentucky, facility is not only fueling life-changing innovation, it’s also helping us sustain vital communities where we live and work – a fundamental objective at both of our companies...Together, we’re developing a world-class workforce, engaging them in new technologies, and creating opportunities for learning and training."

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung rolls out Android 11 to two budget-friendly Galaxy phones
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolls out Android 11 to two budget-friendly Galaxy phones
Asus Zenfone 8 Mini full specs leaked ahead of official reveal
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Asus Zenfone 8 Mini full specs leaked ahead of official reveal
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest
by Anam Hamid,  1
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest
Apple drops iOS 14.6 developer beta 3 with new option for AirTag Lost Mode
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple drops iOS 14.6 developer beta 3 with new option for AirTag Lost Mode
Spotify adds new ways to share music and podcasts on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify adds new ways to share music and podcasts on Android and iOS
Lenovo's next Android tablet will bring 5G to the masses
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Lenovo's next Android tablet will bring 5G to the masses

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest
Popular stories
Exynos 2200 chip to rival Apple M1 with AMD GPU, be used in phones and laptops
Popular stories
10 invaluable Amazon Prime benefits you didn't know about (2021)
Popular stories
Apple to ditch Qualcomm with 2023 iPhone; use in-house 5G modem: Kuo

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless