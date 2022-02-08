Galaxy S22 size comparison: bigger than the competition?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Let's start by comparing all Galaxy S22 models against each other, to get an idea just how much smaller the base S22 is against its bigger brothers, the S22+ and S22 Ultra.





Note that some data may be currently missing, but will be added as soon as Samsung officially reveals the full dimensions of the Galaxy S22 series.









As is to be expected, the base S22 is the smallest and lightest in the bunch, so if those are qualities that you're looking for in a smartphone, this is the one to pick. It still comes with a well-sized 6.1 display, while the Galaxy S22+ has a 6.5-inch one, and the Ultra - 6.8.





Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 size comparison





If you're about to upgrade from last year's Galaxy S21 series to a Galaxy S22 model, you may be interested in checking out whether you should expect any difference in size. Let's compare each model of the two Galaxy S generations against each other.

















As we can see, both the base Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ have been made a bit larger than their predecessors, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the only exception. The S22 Ultra is actually slightly smaller, and notably boxier in design than the S21 Ultra, more akin to the Note 20 series. In any case, according to the latest leaks, the S22 Ultra still has a 6.8-inch display just like the S21 Ultra.





Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 size comparison





There's nothing like some healthy competition to bring faster innovation and in some cases - better prices. And who can be considered bigger rivals in the smartphone market than Samsung and Apple?





Apple already released its latest iPhone 13 series recently, and now Samsung is about to do the same. Does size matter? It probably does to many people, so let's see just how bigger or smaller Samsung's newest flagships are against Apple's.









While all Galaxy S22 models, aside from the base one, are to be larger than their iPhone 13 counterparts, it's worth noting that despite this, the S22 phones are still actually lighter.





It's safe to say Samsung has found its own perfect balance between size and weight, and if you're interested to know if that will have any effect on the battery life - stay tuned! We will test the Galaxy S22 series battery life as we do with all phones that we review, and will compare them against the iPhone 13 afterwards.





Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6 size comparison





Of course, Apple isn't the only competition Samsung needs to consider. Google recently released its Pixel 6 series, that feature a revamped and unique design and some very solid cameras. But again, we'll focus on size here. How does the Samsung Galaxy S22 look next to competitive Google Pixel 6 models? Let's find out.









As you may know, the Pixel 6 series doesn't have a "Pro Max" or "Ultra" model, but when it comes to size, the Pixel 6 Pro does come quite close to both the S22+ and S22 Ultra.





Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra size comparison





By many accounts the Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming to replace the Galaxy Note series. The S22 Ultra will feature the same built-in stylus Note fans have come to know and love. So if you're planning to upgrade from your Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, just how much of a size difference should you expect? Let's see.









As is quite apparent, the Note 20 Ultra and S22 Ultra have been planned to share a similar design. Both feature the aforementioned slot-in stylus, a boxier design and slightly curved display edges. But, the Note 20 Ultra is a bit taller and lighter.





Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 size comparison





And what if you're planning to upgrade from the smaller Note 20 to the Note series replacement - the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let's see just how much bigger that one is.









Indeed, the 2020 Note 20 is smaller and lighter, but despite the seemingly notable difference, the displays of the two phones are both nearly the same size. The Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch one. Don't let that trick you though, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade, and the higher resolution of the S22 Ultra is a big one.





