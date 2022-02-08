 Galaxy S22 size comparison: bigger than the competition? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Stay tuned!
Samsung Unpacked 2022 | S22 series | what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung

Galaxy S22 size comparison: bigger than the competition?

Rado Minkov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S22 size comparison: bigger than the competition?
Image credit: LetsGoDigital

The Galaxy S22 series is just around the corner, to be officially unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 9. As always, the Korean company's flagship series is highly anticipated, and we've already created plenty of content to keep you well informed about it. Speaking of which, you may find interesting:


And indeed, pre-order reservations for the Galaxy S22 are already open! You can earn $50 credit for reserving the S22 early from the links below, plus some "exclusive offers" that will be revealed when the preorder period starts.


Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra size comparison


Let's start by comparing all Galaxy S22 models against each other, to get an idea just how much smaller the base S22 is against its bigger brothers, the S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Note that some data may be currently missing, but will be added as soon as Samsung officially reveals the full dimensions of the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

As is to be expected, the base S22 is the smallest and lightest in the bunch, so if those are qualities that you're looking for in a smartphone, this is the one to pick. It still comes with a well-sized 6.1 display, while the Galaxy S22+ has a 6.5-inch one, and the Ultra - 6.8.

Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 size comparison


If you're about to upgrade from last year's Galaxy S21 series to a Galaxy S22 model, you may be interested in checking out whether you should expect any difference in size. Let's compare each model of the two Galaxy S generations against each other.

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21
Dimensions

5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21
Dimensions

5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Dimensions

6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches

161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.13 oz (202 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Dimensions

6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches

161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.13 oz (202 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Samsung Galaxy S21+ size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.04 oz (229 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.04 oz (229 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

As we can see, both the base Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ have been made a bit larger than their predecessors, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the only exception. The S22 Ultra is actually slightly smaller, and notably boxier in design than the S21 Ultra, more akin to the Note 20 series. In any case, according to the latest leaks, the S22 Ultra still has a 6.8-inch display just like the S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 size comparison


You may also find interesting:

There's nothing like some healthy competition to bring faster innovation and in some cases - better prices. And who can be considered bigger rivals in the smartphone market than Samsung and Apple?

Apple already released its latest iPhone 13 series recently, and now Samsung is about to do the same. Does size matter? It probably does to many people, so let's see just how bigger or smaller Samsung's newest flagships are against Apple's.

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

7.20 oz (204 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

7.20 oz (204 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

While all Galaxy S22 models, aside from the base one, are to be larger than their iPhone 13 counterparts, it's worth noting that despite this, the S22 phones are still actually lighter.

It's safe to say Samsung has found its own perfect balance between size and weight, and if you're interested to know if that will have any effect on the battery life - stay tuned! We will test the Galaxy S22 series battery life as we do with all phones that we review, and will compare them against the iPhone 13 afterwards.

Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6 size comparison


Of course, Apple isn't the only competition Samsung needs to consider. Google recently released its Pixel 6 series, that feature a revamped and unique design and some very solid cameras. But again, we'll focus on size here. How does the Samsung Galaxy S22 look next to competitive Google Pixel 6 models? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Dimensions

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (195 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs Google Pixel 6 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

As you may know, the Pixel 6 series doesn't have a "Pro Max" or "Ultra" model, but when it comes to size, the Pixel 6 Pro does come quite close to both the S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra size comparison


By many accounts the Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming to replace the Galaxy Note series. The S22 Ultra will feature the same built-in stylus Note fans have come to know and love. So if you're planning to upgrade from your Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, just how much of a size difference should you expect? Let's see.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

As is quite apparent, the Note 20 Ultra and S22 Ultra have been planned to share a similar design. Both feature the aforementioned slot-in stylus, a boxier design and slightly curved display edges. But, the Note 20 Ultra is a bit taller and lighter.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 size comparison


And what if you're planning to upgrade from the smaller Note 20 to the Note series replacement - the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let's see just how much bigger that one is.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Dimensions

6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches

161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Weight

6.84 oz (194 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Dimensions

6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches

161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Weight

6.84 oz (194 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Indeed, the 2020 Note 20 is smaller and lighter, but despite the seemingly notable difference, the displays of the two phones are both nearly the same size. The Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch one. Don't let that trick you though, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade, and the higher resolution of the S22 Ultra is a big one.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The latest Pixel 6 update could break your Wi-Fi
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
The latest Pixel 6 update could break your Wi-Fi
Official press images of the 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra leak
by Alan Friedman,  1
Official press images of the 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra leak
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
by Daniel Petrov,  1
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy
by Iskra Petrova,  2
Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy
New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless