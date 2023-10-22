FYI: Google is doing the cheaper Pixel 8 dirty with absurd tricks even Apple would be jealous of

Is there a technical reason Pixel 8 can’t get the same magical camera features the Pixel 8 Pro is getting?

In a nutshell, the answer to this question is… I really don’t think so.





Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro - is the massive $300 price gap justified now, or does it make even less sense?

What stands out here is that all the new software-related boundaries Google decided to set between theandare all camera-related. For one, this shows how big of a focus the camera is on the(and in the industry in general), but more importantly, the software nature of all of these features shows that there’s really no reason they couldn’t work on the $700but only on theThe two phones share the samechip and even the very same 50MP primary camera sensor, with the only hardware difference (that could potentially mean something) is the 8 vs 12GB of RAM.But then again, if RAM was ever a limitation, why wouldn’t Google just increase it to give the vanillaflagship the awesome camera features the company is working so hard to make and sell? Not to mention, adding an extra 4GB of RAM should cost peanuts to Google.