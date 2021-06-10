$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung

A fully specced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally enter the US market

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 10, 2021, 1:40 AM
A fully specced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally enter the US market
We are getting more and more crumbs of information the closer Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event comes. Recently we were pleasantly surprised by the rumored price for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which might turn out to be cheaper than its predecessor the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Amongst those crumbs, benchmarks from Geekbench's database told us that the Galaxy S21 FE will get 6GB of RAM in its base version. However, apparently the price surprise we got was not the only one Samsung had in store for us.

Thanks to a new listing it now seems that a fully specced out version with the Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage will be coming to the US. This is a very welcome change of course from last year's Galaxy S20 FE which only versions to come with that amount of RAM and storage were those equipped with the Exynos chipset for the EU market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs


Besides it's RAM, storage and the Snapdragon 888 it borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will also show off a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. As expected, bellow that beautiful panel will lie a fingerprint reader as well.

The front camera is rumored to be a 32MP while the ones on the back could consist of a 12MP main sensor, another 12MP ultrawide, and a 8MP/12MP telephoto. Last month we also found out that powering the phone will most probably be the same battery (4,500mAh) from last year's model.

Other specs could include IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, dual speakers, 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Honestly, even with just the amazing screen and the Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S21 FE is showing great promise at becoming one of Samsung's best sellers this year especially considering its alleged price of ~$630 and $720.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 hits 10 million active users in one week
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 hits 10 million active users in one week
OnePlus Nord CE 5G European price leaks hours before the official unveiling
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G European price leaks hours before the official unveiling
How to download and install the iOS 15 developer beta
by Victor Hristov,  0
How to download and install the iOS 15 developer beta
Apple Music with Dolby Atmos: how to listen to Spatial Audio tracks?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Apple Music with Dolby Atmos: how to listen to Spatial Audio tracks?
Facebook might have an Apple Watch rival in the works: Modular design, $400 price tag
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Facebook might have an Apple Watch rival in the works: Modular design, $400 price tag
2021 smartphone market forecast: big rebound as 5G drives demand, foldables show promise
by Joshua Swingle,  0
2021 smartphone market forecast: big rebound as 5G drives demand, foldables show promise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless