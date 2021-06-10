A fully specced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally enter the US market
Amongst those crumbs, benchmarks from Geekbench's database told us that the Galaxy S21 FE will get 6GB of RAM in its base version. However, apparently the price surprise we got was not the only one Samsung had in store for us.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
The front camera is rumored to be a 32MP while the ones on the back could consist of a 12MP main sensor, another 12MP ultrawide, and a 8MP/12MP telephoto. Last month we also found out that powering the phone will most probably be the same battery (4,500mAh) from last year's model.
Other specs could include IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, dual speakers, 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Honestly, even with just the amazing screen and the Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S21 FE is showing great promise at becoming one of Samsung's best sellers this year especially considering its alleged price of ~$630 and $720.
