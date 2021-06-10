A fully specced Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally enter the US market





Thanks to a new listing it now seems that a fully specced out version with the Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage will be coming to the US. This is a very welcome change of course from last year's Galaxy S20 FE which only versions to come with that amount of RAM and storage were those equipped with the Exynos chipset for the EU market.





Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs





Besides it's RAM, storage and the Snapdragon 888 it borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will also show off a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. As expected, bellow that beautiful panel will lie a fingerprint reader as well.





The front camera is rumored to be a 32MP while the ones on the back could consist of a 12MP main sensor, another 12MP ultrawide, and a 8MP/12MP telephoto. Last month we also found out that powering the phone will most probably be the same battery (4,500mAh) from last year's model.





Other specs could include IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, dual speakers, 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Honestly, even with just the amazing screen and the Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S21 FE is showing great promise at becoming one of Samsung's best sellers this year especially considering its alleged price of ~$630 and $720.

