Coupon code takes the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to an unbelievable price
In the market for a smartwatch not made by Apple or Samsung? Watchmaker Fossil has a great after Christmas deal on the Fossil Sport right on the company's own website (via Droid-Life). Normally $275, the 41mm and 43mm variants of the timepiece have been reduced to $149. But (and once again, this is a big but), using the coupon code "WINTER30" will take an additional 30% off the price dropping it down to $104. The discount works out to a whopping $171 or 62% off of the original $275 price. It also is $45 or 30% off of the already discounted $149.
The Fossil Sport is equipped with 4GB of storage and carries a 1.19-inch 390 x 390 OLED display. And if you like to shake things up color-wise, the device is compatible with all 18mm straps.
If you've accidentally left someone off your holiday gift list, this sale might allow you to save face. And if you've left yourself off that same list, you might want to gift yourself a serviceable and stylish smartwatch at a price that will have you patting your own back.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):