Coupon code takes the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to an unbelievable price

In the market for a smartwatch not made by Apple or Samsung? Watchmaker Fossil has a great after Christmas deal on the Fossil Sport right on the company's own website (via Droid-Life ). Normally $275, the 41mm and 43mm variants of the timepiece have been reduced to $149. But (and once again, this is a big but), using the coupon code "WINTER30" will take an additional 30% off the price dropping it down to $104. The discount works out to a whopping $171 or 62% off of the original $275 price. It also is $45 or 30% off of the already discounted $149.





The Fossil Sport is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and runs on Wear OS. It will track your heart rate, allow you to make mobile payments with Google Pay, deliver your notifications, monitor your physical activities, and allow you to read texts, emails, and social media posts. The Sport uses Bluetooth 4.2 LE and is compatible with both Android (version 6.0 and higher, no GO Edition) and iOS (version 10.0 and higher). The untethered GPS feature gives runners the ability to track their routes even without carrying their phones. Fossil says that its battery will provide over 24 hours of power for touchscreen use with two additional days possible in low-power mode. The battery will power up to 80% after only 60 minutes of rapid charging. And the watch is swim-proof with 5ATM of water resistance (over 169 feet).





The Fossil Sport is equipped with 4GB of storage and carries a 1.19-inch 390 x 390 OLED display. And if you like to shake things up color-wise, the device is compatible with all 18mm straps.



