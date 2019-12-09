Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Deals Wearables

Save nearly 50% on a brand-new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 09, 2019, 1:21 AM
Save nearly 50% on a brand-new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
Fossil Gen 5 is the most recent smartwatch launched by the US company, which is why it's also among the most expensive ones from its portfolio. When it's not on sale, Fossil Gen 5 sells for nearly $300, but even the discounts offered from time to time rarely bring it under $250.

If you've been waiting for the Fossil Gen 5 to drop below the $200 price mark, then you're in luck. The smartwatch is now available for purchase for just $170, but you'll have to use discount code before you take advantage of the full deal.

First off, Fossil offers a $76 discount on the Gen 5 smartwatch, which brings the price to $220. However, if you apply the 9653422 code at checkout (via AndroidPolice), you'll get an additional $50 discount on the smartwatch, which will bring the price to just $170.

The Wear OS-powered smartwatch comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and features all the features you would expect from such a wearable device, including built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, notifications, swim-proof and Google Pay. Keep in mind that the Fossil Gen 5 will only work with smartphones powered by Android 6.0 or higher (excluding GO Edition) and iOS 10+ or later.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$150
google-store-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-new-deals-discounts
Expires in - 5d 23hGoogle is back with cool new Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals ahead of Christmas
-$125
Deal-Fossil-Gen-5-smartwatch-half-off
Save nearly 50% on a brand-new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
Deal-Samsung-Galaxy-S10-400-off-Best-Buy
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are $400 off at Best Buy (activation required)
att-deals-lg-stylo-4-plus-samsung-galaxy-a10e
AT&T has the LG Stylo 4+ and a couple of other decent mid-rangers on sale at $1 a month
-$690
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Exclusive-Apple-Pay-promo-deals-freebies
Expires in - 1w 1dApple teams up with a dozen retailers to offer exclusive Apple Pay discounts

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.