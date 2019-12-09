Save nearly 50% on a brand-new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
If you've been waiting for the Fossil Gen 5 to drop below the $200 price mark, then you're in luck. The smartwatch is now available for purchase for just $170, but you'll have to use discount code before you take advantage of the full deal.
The Wear OS-powered smartwatch comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and features all the features you would expect from such a wearable device, including built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, notifications, swim-proof and Google Pay. Keep in mind that the Fossil Gen 5 will only work with smartphones powered by Android 6.0 or higher (excluding GO Edition) and iOS 10+ or later.
