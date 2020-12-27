Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

These feature-packed Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are more than half off right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 27, 2020, 1:49 PM
The US-based Fossil Group is by far the world's most prolific manufacturer of Wear OS-powered smartwatches, releasing countless new devices every year under many different labels. While Google's watchOS and Tizen-rivaling software platform has never been incredibly successful, it's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a deeply discounted Fossil Gen 5.

We're talking about the high-end lineup that made its commercial debut more than a year ago, mind you, rather than the newer and slightly humbler Gen 5E family that recently received its own share of hefty markdowns.

Believe it or not, the two Gen 5 Carlyle, one Garrett, and two Julianna models on sale today are even cheaper than the seven Gen 5E variants from a couple of weeks back, although for what it's worth, you can also buy a few lower-end devices at the same exact price as the more feature-packed ones at the time of this writing.

Obviously, there's no logical reason to do that, as the Fossil Gen 5 models come with standalone GPS support instead of a smartphone-tethered connection, as well as double the 4GB storage space of the Gen 5E roster. The rest of the specs and features are nothing special... by $300 standards, including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to NFC-powered wrist payments, Google Assistant support, Play Store access, sleep tracking, a speaker and microphone for voice calls, and a premium swim-proof design made from stainless steel.

The thing is these $295 Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches are currently available for a whopping $156 less than usual on Amazon, equating to a massive 53 percent price cut. Now that's how you make a fairly humdrum product special, helping it undercut everything from the Apple Watch SE to the Fitbit Versa 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and even the OG Galaxy Watch Active.

When you consider the multiple aforementioned style options, catering to both men and women with different colors and band materials, as well as Fossil's stellar proprietary battery life-extending technology and a number of solid recent Wear OS enhancements, it's pretty much impossible to find a better value proposition in today's smartwatch market. If you hurry, you can even hope to receive one or two of these ultra-affordable devices by the New Year.

