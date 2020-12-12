Amazon has no less than seven hot new Fossil smartwatches on sale at a big discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







While every single Fossil Gen 5E variant goes for $249 on the official website of the fashion designer turned prolific smartwatch vendor once again, Amazon appears to have quietly revived its Black Friday deals on a grand total of seven models.



We're talking three different intelligent timepieces designed specifically for men and a women-friendly quartet, each device fetching 80 bucks less than usual for a cool 32 percent discount. Naturally, all of these products come with the exact same internals and key features in tow, including a built-in heart rate monitor, microphone, speaker, wrist payment support, 1 gig of memory, and 4 gigs of internal storage space.



That last detail is one of the big things setting the Fossil Gen 5E portfolio apart from the costlier Gen 5 family, as the latter offers 8GB hoarding room for apps (downloadable from a special version of Google's Play Store) and music. The other major compromise future Gen 5E owners should be ready to make before pulling the trigger is settling for smartphone-tethered GPS connectivity rather than the Gen 5's native ability of following your every move without needing a handset nearby.



If you don't have a problem with that, all that remains is for men to choose from black stainless steel, brown leather, and black silicone band options and for the ladies to go with a pink silicone or a rose gold, rose gold glitz, or silver/gold metal bracelet while the refreshed $80 discount is still live.