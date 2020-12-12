iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Amazon has no less than seven hot new Fossil smartwatches on sale at a big discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 12, 2020, 4:11 PM
There aren't a lot of brands that sell Wear OS-powered smartwatches worth taking into consideration as decent alternatives for the industry-leading Apple Watch lineup or Samsung's Tizen-based Galaxy Watch family nowadays, but Fossil is without a doubt at the very top of that painfully short list.

Interestingly, the company's 2019-released Gen 5 roster has yet to receive a direct sequel, with a watered-down and lower-cost Gen 5E lineup instead unveiled a couple of months ago. Although the undeniably stylish and versatile members of this Android and iOS-supporting family were available right off the bat for a fairly reasonable $249 apiece, it didn't take long for the US-based Fossil Group to further reduce that recommended price.

While every single Fossil Gen 5E variant goes for $249 on the official website of the fashion designer turned prolific smartwatch vendor once again, Amazon appears to have quietly revived its Black Friday deals on a grand total of seven models.

We're talking three different intelligent timepieces designed specifically for men and a women-friendly quartet, each device fetching 80 bucks less than usual for a cool 32 percent discount. Naturally, all of these products come with the exact same internals and key features in tow, including a built-in heart rate monitor, microphone, speaker, wrist payment support, 1 gig of memory, and 4 gigs of internal storage space.

That last detail is one of the big things setting the Fossil Gen 5E portfolio apart from the costlier Gen 5 family, as the latter offers 8GB hoarding room for apps (downloadable from a special version of Google's Play Store) and music. The other major compromise future Gen 5E owners should be ready to make before pulling the trigger is settling for smartphone-tethered GPS connectivity rather than the Gen 5's native ability of following your every move without needing a handset nearby.

If you don't have a problem with that, all that remains is for men to choose from black stainless steel, brown leather, and black silicone band options and for the ladies to go with a pink silicone or a rose gold, rose gold glitz, or silver/gold metal bracelet while the refreshed $80 discount is still live.

