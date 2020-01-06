Fossil to bring its brilliant custom battery modes to more smartwatches

Fossil's battery modes that made their debut on the Gen 5 smartwatches seem to be much better than the ones that come by default with Wear OS. It's probably taken Fossil's by surprise as well since the company wasn't supposed to bring them to other smartwatches, or at least not on many of them.
Four custom battery modes are currently available on the Fossil Gen 5
, which allow users to customize their smartwatches to fit their needs: daily mode, extended mode, time-only mode, and custom mode.
Soon after Gen 5 was launched on the market, Fossil promised
to bring these battery modes to other smartwatches but didn't exactly say when. AndroidAuthority
now reports that Fossil confirmed these custom battery modes will be pushed out to all its Snapdragon Wear 3100-powered smartwatches at some point this week.
Of course, we're talking about Fossil smartwatches powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, not other wearable devices belonging to other companies. If you have one of the following smartwatches, expect to receive an update this week: Fossil Sport, Puma Smartwatch, Kate Spade Scallop Sport, Diesel Axial and Fadelite, Michael Kors MKGO, and a smartwatch that hasn't been announced yet.
Make sure to check to see if you've got the update if you own one of the smartwatches in the list above by heading to Settings / System / About / System updates.
