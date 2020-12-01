Important Wear OS update rolling out now to Fossil smartwatches
Up until now, it's been confirmed that the update is rolling out to Fossil Gen 5 Series, Diesel Axial, Skagen Falster 3, and Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3, but other models are likely to receive it in the coming days too.
A short changelog posted on Reddit reveals some of the improvements added with the Wear OS H-MR2 update. Some of the changes have been teased by Google six months ago, like the new weather app and improved performance, while others are completely new:
- Ability to turn off Long Press Power Button to activate Google Assistant
- Ability to set the screen off time limit
- New screen brightness layout
- Tile limit increased. You can now have more than 5 tiles. I managed to add 10.
If nothing bad happens during the rollout, those who own a smartwatch manufactured by a brand under the Fossil Group should receive the update in the following days.