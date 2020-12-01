iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Wear OS

Important Wear OS update rolling out now to Fossil smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 01, 2020, 7:30 PM
Important Wear OS update rolling out now to Fossil smartwatches
Fossil is quite serious when it comes to offering support to customers who bought its smartwatches. The company has already delivered a few important Wear OS updates that add various new features and improvements to Fossil smartwatches.

According to a new thread on Reddit (via XDA), a new Wear OS update is now rolling out to several Fossil smartwatch models. This is supposedly Wear OS H-MR2, an update detailed by Google back in August.

Up until now, it's been confirmed that the update is rolling out to Fossil Gen 5 Series, Diesel Axial, Skagen Falster 3, and Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3, but other models are likely to receive it in the coming days too.

A short changelog posted on Reddit reveals some of the improvements added with the Wear OS H-MR2 update. Some of the changes have been teased by Google six months ago, like the new weather app and improved performance, while others are completely new:

  • Ability to turn off Long Press Power Button to activate Google Assistant
  • Ability to set the screen off time limit
  • New screen brightness layout
  • Tile limit increased. You can now have more than 5 tiles. I managed to add 10.

If nothing bad happens during the rollout, those who own a smartwatch manufactured by a brand under the Fossil Group should receive the update in the following days.

